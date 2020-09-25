Anushka Sen Buys Herself A BMW Sports Car; Calls It A 'dream Has Come True'

Anushka Sen is famous for her roles in Baal-veer and Jhansi Ki rain. The actor has made a niche for herself in the Indian TV scene. Sen, who has perfectly managed everything from studies to shoots, has now made her fans and family proud as she has got herself a limited-edition BMW car yesterday, September 24, 2020. She has now taken to Instagram to share her joy.

Anushka Sen’s Instagram Post

Anushka, who just turned 18 last year, has got herself a blue BMW 330I M Sports Limited edition. As one of her 3 posts said, “Dream Come True,” it was evident that the actor is full of happiness for buying her first car. Her first post was a set of pictures where she posed with her priced possession and the caption read – “MY FIRST CAR!! BMW 330I M Sports Limited Edition âœ¨Feeling so happy and grateful. My first BMW. I have always been a huge fan of sports cars and today this dream has come true. It’s a big achievement for me. I trust the universe, it has helped me fulfil this dream of mine. Thank you, mom and dad, for your support and always motivating me to do my best and help me achieve my dreams. Big thanks to my fans as well, for your unconditional love. Surreal Feeling. ðŸ’«ðŸ˜‡.

Followers got a glimpse of Anushka’s excitement as she also shared snaps from the car, today morning on her Instagram stories while she went for her shoots. Anushka’s fans, friends, and followers also left congratulatory comments for her. Have a look here.

More about Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen made her acting debut in the show Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli in 2009. She then went on to appear in the show, Baal Veer and played the lead role in Jhansi Ki Rani in 2019. Anushka appeared in movies Crazy Kukkad Family, Lihaaf, and short-film Sammaditthi, and she has also been a part of music videos Gal Karke, Viah, and Superstar. The 18-year-old cleared her 12th with an 89.4% score in July this year and is all set to appear next in Zee TV’s Apna Time Bhi Aayega.

