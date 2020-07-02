Apurva Agnihotri Hints At 'Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi 2', Says It Can Be Based On Social Media

Jassi Jaise Koi Nahi was one of the most popular shows on Indian television. One of the lead actors of the show, Apurva Agnihotri seems eager to come back with a new season of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. Not only this, but he also has ideas for the second season. Here's more on this.

Apurva Agnihotri and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi season 2

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Apurva Agnihotri revealed that if the makers come up with the second season of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, he will definitely consider being a part of it.

The actor recalled meeting the directors of the show, Tony Singh and Deeya and having a conversation around the same. He also added that the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi had a "universal appeal" that seems to be relevant more in today's world of social media.

Apurva Agnihotri also revealed in the interview that the second season of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi, if made, could be around the concept of social media. This is because he feels, people living up to the virtual expectations is something similar to what Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi was about. Apurva played the role of Jassi's boss, Arman in the serial.

The show also has an American counterpart called Ugly Betty. The plot of the series revolves around the character of a simple-minded, middle-class girl who wants to make a name for herself in the fashion industry while trying to support her family financially.

Apurva Agnihotri and Mona Singh on-screen

Apurva Agnihotri and Mona Singh also worked together recently in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai. It is a web series based on a man and his relationship with his wife and mistress. The show cast Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Apurva Agnihotri, Gurdeep Kohli, Palak Jain, and others in important roles. Apurva again essayed the role of Mona's boss in the series.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai season 3 ended on a cliff hanger. It ended with Apurva Agnihotri and Mona Singh's character possibly being together. The fourth season will show who did Mona choose, Apurva or Ronit Roy. Talking about working with Mona, he said that he always has a "blast" while working with her and he did not need much convincing to come on board of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai.

