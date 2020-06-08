Archana Puran Singh's Goofy Videos With Funny Filters Will Put Smile On Fans' Face

Archana Puran Singh is a very well-known Indian television and movie actor. Lately, Archana has been in the news as she has replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the permanent guest on India’s most famous talk-show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Along with being known for her great acting and talk-show appearance, Archana Puran Singh is also an internet sensation and never fails to keep her fans entertained through her social media account. Here are goofy videos of Archana Puran Singh with funny filters, that she posted to get a smile on the faces of the people-

Archana Puran Singh's goofy videos with filters

Archana Puran Singh is seen having an "old age" filter on with crooked teeth and the voice of an old lady. The actor has made this video in order to wish her co-star Krushna Abhishek on his birthday. The caption of the video read, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my dearest @krushna30 Innocent. Badmaash. Ek number halkat. Aur 10 on 10 talented. Love you. 😘 And you know it.

#birthdayboy #krushnaabhishek #sapnabeautyparlour”.

Archana Puran Singh is seen is a filter that has long fringes and makes the face look very small, and a squeaky voice. The actor has worn a blue t-shirt and black earphones. The caption of the video reads, “Unharnessing the child which has been in lockdown inside my head for ages ...🤣 #lockdown2020

Beat lockdown blues!”

Archana Puran Singh has put on a filter with two pony-tails and big spectacles. The filter is also making Archana’s voice sound funny. The caption of the video read, “Self entertainment is the only way out these days! "Indulge me na... let me indulge myself! Aidde ichh ki hai!" 😁 #timepass #stayhome #selfisolation #selfquarantine”.

On the work front

Along with being a part of the movie industry, Archana Puran Singh has always had a thing for comedy shows. Archana Puran Singh was the judge of Sony TV’s Comedy Circus show. Kapil Sharma, who is currently working with Archana Puran Singh on his own comedy show, had won all the six seasons of the show, that were judged by Archa Puran Singh, along with various other celebrity judges.

