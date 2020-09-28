Archana Puran Singh's Special Birthday Video From Sons Include Milestones Of Her Journey

Archana Puran Singh ringed in her birthday with her family in Mumbai. Along with her family, many of her fans and followers also wished her on her birthday, through social media. Archana Puran Singh's sons created a cute birthday video for their mother on her birthday, which consisted of a collection of all her roles in Bollywood movies and some throwback pictures. Check out Archana Puran Singh's birthday video below:

Archana Puran Singh's birthday video

Archana Puran Singh shared her special birthday video with her fans and wrote that her sons Ayushmaan and Aaryanmann made it with efforts and love. She wrote that she had no idea where they unearthed the photographs from and also wrote how each picture is a milestone of her journey with the people she loves. The video made by her sons included some clips from the days when she worked in Bollywood movies and also included pictures of her family and close ones.

Archana Puran Singh's sons put emotions, love, humour and laughter in the video, which was like her life itself. Archana Puran Singh's life has been a rollercoaster ride and these memories reminded her of her journey and how far she had come. Thanking her sons towards the end of her heartfelt note, Archana Pura Singh told them that they had made her birthday very precious.

Many of Archana Puran Singh's fans on Instagram joined her family in wishing her a Happy birthday and making her birthday special. She is popularly known as a 'laughter queen' on Indian Television and known for her happy-go-lucky attitude. Archana Puran Singh's fans loved the video she posted and appreciated it while wishing her a happy birthday. Currently, Archana Puran Singh is seen as a guest in Sony Tv's The Kapil Sharma Show. She replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on the show in 2019.

