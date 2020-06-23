Nia Sharma Shares Glimpses Of Her Bicycle Ride; Says 'time, City And Friends Changed'

Nia Sharma shared glimpses of her bicycle ride on her Instagram handle in the wee hours of the day. However, Nia Sharma's intriguing caption to the post stole the show. Through the caption, Nia Sharma first recalled how she went to tuitions on a bicycle during her school time and now how she is pedalling off to burn calories.

In the latter part of the caption, Nia Sharma talked about the 'changed times'. She wrote, "Time’s changed, the city’s changed, friends changed... A Lot Has changed." Fans of the actor dropped many comments on her post. While some agreed to her caption, some users also complemented her sassy jacket.

As seen in the photos, Nia Sharma dons a blue tank top along with a pair of white shorts. She also sports a quirky pair of sunglasses that glams up her look. Nia completes the look with a cap. Here's a look at Nia Sharma's Instagram post.

Nia Sharma's recent post on Father’s Day also won many hearts for a special reason. While people across social media shared pictures with her dads on a special day, Nia shared amazing throwback pictures with her brother, Vinay Sharma, and penned a heartwarming note for him. In the caption, the Naagin 4 wrote, "Happy Father’s Day @vinayyshrma

You took on every responsibility after our father.! And for the record, out of all the advice in the world, it’s going to be yours I’ll go by."

The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actor became the talk of the town after Ekta Kapoor unveiled the Naagin 4 promo on June 22. In the promo, Naagin 4 cast members- Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, and Rashami Desai can be seen. A voiceover in the backdrop reveals that the ‘biggest secret’ will be unveiled. Ekta captioned the post as, "Naagin! Hoga Khulasa sabse bade Raaz ka! The wait is finally over! @niasharma90 @imrashamidesai @colorstv."

As Colors TV's official handle also shared the promo, fans in huge numbers gushed to comment that Nia Sharma will be missed. Some users also wrote that they are super excited to watch the episodes of Naagin 4, featuring Nia and Rashami Desai. Many fans also hailed Rashami's acting in the promo.

Naagin 4 promo

