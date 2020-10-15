As Digangana Suryavanshi Celebrates Her Birthday, Here's A Look At Her Films

Actor Digangana Suryavanshi is celebrating her birthday today. She is known for playing Veera Kaur Sampooran Singh in the Star Plus show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera and also been seen in many other shows. Digangana Suryavanshi has been working in the industry since she has been 11 years old. But did you know Digangana Suryavanshi also did a few films and will be seen in a few upcoming movies as well? Take a look:

Digangana Suryavanshi's films

FryDay

FryDay came out in 2018 and was a comedy film directed by Abhishek Dogra. The film had Govinda, Varun Sharma, Prabhleen Sandhu and Digangana Suryavanshi in the lead roles and was Digangana Suryavanshi's debut in Bollywood. She played the role of Bindu in Fryday. The film did fairly well and had music composed by Ankit Tiwari, Millind Gaba, Rooshin – Kaizad and Gunwant Sen.

Jalebi

Jalebi also came out in the year 2018 and was directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj. The film was a remake of a Bengali movie called Praktan (2016). It cast Rhea Chakraborty as Aisha, Varun Mitra as Dev, Digangana Suryavanshi as Anu and Aanya Dureja as Pulti (Disha).

Rangeela Raja

Rangeela Raja came out in 2019 and was a film directed by Sikander Bharti and written and produced by Pahlaj Nihalani. The film had Govinda, Mishika Chourasia and Anupama Agnihotri in the main roles. Digangana Suryavanshi was seen as Shivranjani in the film, who was the wife of Vijendra Pratap Singh. The film didn't receive positive reviews from critics and failed to make an impact.

Hippi

Hippi is a Telugu film which came out in 2019. The film was written and directed by T. N. Krishna and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his production banner V Creations. It starred Kartikeya Gummakonda as Devdas Nadimpalli aka Hippi, Digangana Suryavanshi as Aamukthamaalyadha, J. D. Chakravarthy as Hippi's boss, and Brahmaji as Hippi's brother-in-law. The film was loved by fans.

Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale

Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale is a Tamil film that came out in 2019. The film was written and directed by Sanjay Bharathi and produced by Gokulam Gopalan. This movie was Digangana Suryavanshi's Tamil debut. The movie starred Harish Kalyan as Arjun, Digangana Suryavanshi as K. R. Vijaya (KRV), Reba Monica John as Anita, Yogi Babu, and Pandiarajan.

Upcoming Movies

Digangana Suryavanshi will be soon seen in Valayam, a Telugu language movie. In Valayam, the actor will be seen in the role of Disha. Not much is known about this film yet. She will also be seen in Seetimaarr, which will be directed by Sampath Nandi. The film will star Gopichand, Tamannaah and Digangana Suryavanshi in the lead roles.

Promo Pic Credit: Digangana Suryavanshi's Instagram

