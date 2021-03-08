As 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Ends With Shruti Marathe's Cameo; Is A Sequel On The Cards?

In Mazhya Navryachi Bayko last episode, the three women in Gurunath's life, Radhika, Shanaya, and Maya join hands to teach Gurunath a lesson. Towards the end of the show, as Radhika starts speaking ill about Gurunath, Shanaya and Maya join in and expose Gurunath. While Gurunath's parents and his dear ones disown him, he's asked to leave the function and is left with no option but to mend his ways. As Gurunath leaves the place and thinks of how three women ruined his life completely, he vows to stay away from women forever. However, destiny seems to have different plans for him when he comes across another beautiful woman.

Shruti Marathe hints at Mazhya Navryachi Bayko sequel?

Actor Shruti Marathe is known for many of her Marathi TV shows and movies. She made a rare appearance on the show Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. Her appearance on the show as a 'new girl' in Gurunath's life hinted at a sequel of the show. Mazhya Navryachi Bayko followed the story of Gurunath Subedar who is married to a woman named Radhika. However, he falls in love with one of his colleagues Shanaya and leaves Radhika. As Radhika focuses on her career to make ends meet and get over Gurunath, she ends up building a business empire for herself.

Meanwhile, Gurunath faces a downfall in his life when he loses his job and ends up being an employee in his wife's company. His ego takes a hit when he's forced to work under the guidance of his wife and he plots to ruin her career. He takes the help of other people who are close to his ex-wife to teach her a lesson but eventually falls flat on his face. Later, a new character named Maya was introduced on the show who wishes to take over Radhika's company. Gurunath joins hands with her in an attempt to woo her and get Radhika's company.

While Maya and Gurunath go ahead with their relationship, Shanaya learns Gurunath is a selfish man and seeks help from Radhika to stand back on her feet. While the drama was loved by the audience and they expected Gurunath has learnt his lesson, Shruti Marathe's entry at the end only hinted at a sequel of the show. Mazhya Navryachi Bayko cast included actor Abhijeet Khandkekar played the role of Gurunath in the show while Anita Date was seen in the character of Radhika. Rasika Sunil played the role of Shanaya and actor Ruchira Jadhav was seen as Maya.

