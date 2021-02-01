Ashi Singh Wants To Play 'new & Unique Characters' As Her Show Aladdin Comes To An End

Ashi Singh, who plays the character of Princess Yasmine in the SonySAB TV show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga, recently spoke about her future plans in an interview with Spotboye. Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga comes to an end on February 6, the actress, however, has already finished filming for the series. Ashi Singh also gained a lot of fame for her role as Naina Agarwal in Sony TV series, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

The actress spoke in the interaction how she doesn't want to do any roles that require her to play a character older than her age. According to the Aladdin actress, she believed in the characters she usually portrays so much so that they start to apparently reflect in her. Wanting to remain young at heart as well, the actress said she would not want that to happen with an older character as she doesn't want to start 'behaving' a certain way. Here's a recent post shared by the actress marking the end of the Aladdin series.

Ashi Singh's Roles

Ashi Singh's roles which have generally been positive characters are something that the Aladdin actress apparently wants a change from. In her interview, she also spoke about how she doesn't mind doing negative roles as most people around her believe her face is very innocent. She says she would like to find out if this particular feature would be a hindrance in playing a negative role convincingly.

Ashi Singh's TV shows have generally portrayed her in a positive light, including her role in the TV show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai where she played the character of Naina Agarwal. The show was a 'coming of age romantic drama' directed at the younger audience going through somewhat similar problems. However, the actress claimed that even though she limited her options and only wanted certain kind of roles at the beginning, as Yamine she came to realise that she would not mind new and unique roles instead of the conventional ones.

Ashi Singh's Photos

Ashi Singh's photos on Instagram often draws a lot of attention and the actress loves to upload stunning photos of herself. The Aladdin actress already has more than 1 million followers on her Instagram page. She posts regularly, keeping her fans updated with her life much to their delight. Take a look as the actress shared a post after her visit to Goa.

