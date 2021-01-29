Pooja Singh Opens Up About Playing Negative Roles And Why She Enjoys Being Bad On-screen

Actor Pooja Singh is currently seen as Divya Kothari in the show Aye Mere Humsafar and is playing a negative role. The actor recently expressed that she wanted to do negative roles in order to improve her acting skills and also she enjoys playing grey characters. Read along and take a look at what she has to say on doing negative roles on TV.

Pooja Singh says negative roles have ‘a lot of tadka’

Pooja Singh made her debut back in 2013 in the show Aaj Ki Housewife Hai... Sab Jaanti Hai as Juli Govardhan Chaturvedi. She then rose to fame with her role in Diya Aur Baati Hum as Emily Rathi and then Forum Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak in 2007. She is currently playing the role of Divya Kothari as well as Raavi Singh in the shows Aye Mere Humsafar and Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, respectively. In a recent media statement, the actor expressed that she enjoys playing negative characters as it is a different experience altogether.

In her statement, Pooja said, "When I entered the industry, I enjoyed playing a positive character onscreen. However, I wanted to improve my acting skills further and tried to audition for a negative shade. I still remember people telling me Pooja we can't cast you for a negative role because your face won't be accepted by the audience as a negative character.” She explained how she wanted to get better with her acting skills and hence tried negative roles but makers said that her face doesn’t suit the vibe of a negative character.

She further adds that later she got a few chances to play the antagonist and enjoyed those roles for how they added the spice to the show and involved lesser crying. Singh says, “Later, luckily, I got a few chances to play an antagonist and I loved it as I feel there is a scope for improvement and performance. You are also not bound to any restrictions as such. Another reason why I enjoyed a negative role because it has a lot of tadka, you can do your makeup as your wish and there is no crying (laughs)”.

