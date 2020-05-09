Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Riaz Reacts To Notice By Ghaziabad Society To Relocate Doctors

Bigg Boss 13’s first runner-up Asim Riaz’s brother, Umar Riaz caught many eyeballs during the former's stint in the show. However, this time, Umar Riaz has made to the headlines, not for his brother, but because of his recent tweet on Twitter, in which he is seen expressing his thoughts about the notice penned down by the Apartment Owners Association Of Neelpadam Kunj.

The notice asked the doctors and paramedical staff members to make a temporary arrangement for their stay in Delhi, as they have stopped the entry and exit of the staff members until the lockdown period.

Umar Riaz shares notice given by Apartment Owners Association Of Neelpadam Kunj

As per reports, Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz is a doctor. Umar took to social media and shared a picture of the notice penned down by the Apartment Owners Association Of Neelpadam Kunj. He tweeted saying, “You want us to serve the nation and u are clapping for us and beating thalis to show ur tribute to the health workers fighting the war against coronavirus and yet u debar us from our residence and ask us to relocate anywhere."

Check out Umar Riaz's tweet here:

You want us to serve the nation and u are clapping for us and beating thalis to show ur tribute to the health workers fighting the war against coronavirus and yet u debar us from our residence and ask us to relocate anywhere. What kinda nation are we staying in? Hypocrites! pic.twitter.com/MgN1dzYp1A — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) May 7, 2020

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 fans want Rashami Desai to marry Asim's brother Umar Riaz

In the notice, it is mentioned that, "Refer the advisory issued by Municipal commissioner, Ghaziabad Municipal vide letter ref. 32/N.A./2019-20 dated 5th May 2020, wherein he has advised to all RWA to appeal respectfully to all doctors, Para Medical staffs residing in their society and serving in different hospitals in Delhi, to make temporary staying arrangement in Delhi for the time being or till the lockdown period and serve their hospitals from this temporary place. We respectfully appeal to our fellow residents, who are doctors, Para-Medical staffs and working in different hospitals in Delhi, to make a temporary arrangement of their star in Delhi till the lockdown period and attend their duties from Delhi based residence only.”

Pic Courtesy: Screenshot from Umar Riaz's tweet

Fans react to Asim Riaz's brother's tweet

Why question them ? It's a safety measure drs are aware of it and so is the staff. They are being provided secluded flats for the purpose. Their own family need to be protected due to the environment they are working in. — What ? (@aryan_atharva) May 7, 2020

Its a pretty polite letter sent in a good taste. Its for safety of all the people incl caregivers' families. Out of all you wud expect doctors to understand the intent behind it 🤔🤔 — Kaush_700 (@kgkg85560) May 7, 2020

Also Read | Vishal Aditya Singh warns Asim Riaz on his Instagram post & it's not what you think

Also Read | Himanshi Khurana wishes fans on Ramzan with a beautiful pic; Asim Riaz is all praises

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.