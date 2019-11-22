Asim Riaz: What Makes This Bigg Boss 13 Contestant A Perfect Cancerian?

Asim Riaz seems to have become quite popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant owning to his frequent rows with co-contestant, Sidharth Shukla. But prior to that, the actor had "good record" on the reality show. As his fans might know, this Bigg Boss 13 contestant's birthday is on July 13 which makes him a Cancerian. Here are a few Cancerian qualities that the celebrity might be possessing judging by his journey till now:

Dependable

It is no secret that Asim Riaz has a huge fan-following especially after his entry into the reality show, Bigg Boss 13. The actor is known to perform tasks quite diligently. However, Asim Riaz's performance in one particular task won the hearts of the audience. During the task, one boy was supposed to sit in the chair while another holds his back from behind. The female players of the other team are supposed to make him get up from the chair using various techniques. Asim Riaz is known to give a brilliant performance despite being shoved with talcum powder, spices and other things during the task. Although Asim got emotional, he kept his ground and won hearts. He went on to win the task.

Lovable

Cancerians are known to be quite loving human beings. And this holds true in case of Asim Riaz. One of the most popular contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house, it is no secret that Asim enjoys a huge fan-following on social media. His Instagram account already has 327,000 followers.

Can be their own worst enemy

Though usually known to be calm, Cancerians can be their own enemy. They get worked up for the silliest of things. They can also get quite irrational. Asim Riaz is also known to get irrational on the show a couple of times. His recent quarrels with the Bigg Boss 13 contestants are a proof of the usually quiet Asim becoming unnecessarily worked up and involved in heated exchanges.

