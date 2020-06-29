Avika Gor Joins Manish Raisinghan's Sangeet Ceremony Through A Video Call

Sasural Simar Ka star Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan are all set to tie the knot on June 30, 2020. The couple decided to hold most of the ceremonies like mehendi and sangeet through a virtual medium since gatherings are not appreciated around this time. One of the few people to join the video chat ceremony was Manish Raisinghan’s co-star and close friend, Avika Gor.

Manish and Sangeita’s virtual wedding ceremony

Manish Raisinghan, who is best known for his work in the show Sasural Simar Ka, recently held a sangeet ceremony through an online medium. The couple was joined by close friends and family members from their respective homes while the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies were combined. In a recent picture posted on social media, Avika Gor can also be seen joining the traditional ceremony through a video call. Bright smiles can be seen across all the attendees’ faces as they enjoy and have a different kind of experience with the wedding ceremony. Have a look at the screenshot of the video call posted on social media.

Image Courtesy: Purvaa Pandit Instagram

Manish Raisinghan recently posted an adorable note for his bride-to-be, Sangeita Chauhaan. He posted a picture where they could be seen posing for a selfie while Sangeita was playing with his hair. In the caption for the post, the actor has written about how unbelievable the entire scenario seems to be. He wrote that he had not even imagined that he would be in such a situation in life. He lovingly wrote about how Sangeita Chauhaan’s simplicity and genuineness attracted him the most. He has also called staying with him a “punishment” as she has to do it for the rest of their lives. Manish Raisinghan also thanked people for their support, love, and blessings throughout this duration. He also mentioned the gratitude that he has towards media houses for publishing about them. He ended the emotional note by expressing the love that he has for every person who has supported them in one way or another. Have a look at the post here.

Image Courtesy: Manish Raisinghan and Avika Gor Instagram

