Avinash Mishra From Durga TV Show States Priyanka Chopra's 'Barfi' Inspired Him; Read More

The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Avinash Mishra is on top of the world after he bagged the lead role in Star Bharat's new show titled Durga. The actor will play a role in a mentally challenged man in the show. Read on to know why he thinks Priyanka Chopra was his inspiration for this role. This is an excerpt from SpotboyE's exclusive interview with the Mariam Khan actor.

Avinash Mishra bags the lead role in Durga TV show

Star Bharat’s show Durga is gaining a lot of appreciation from the fans. Durga plot is all about a girl named Durga who is an ardent devotee of the Goddess, who marries a young mentally challenged man named Dev. She believes that she is chosen by Goddess herself to safeguard this man. Avinash Mishra was interviewed he told why he considered the role of Dev in the first place. To which Avinash replied that he has done some research about the role at his part where he has watched a lot of movies, and even read books about specially-abled people. He also stated that he was inspired by Priyanka Chopra's role in Barfi when he was considering to work for this role.

A day ago Avinash shared the post from his Instagram profile, captioning it as "Show has started and I’m receiving lots of appreciation messages from you all. Thank you so much for connecting with DEV. Keep watching DURGA Mon-Fri 8.30 PM only on @starbharat"

Here is another teaser from the show Durga featuring Avinash in the role of Dev as well as Chahat Pandey in the role of Durga.

Although Avinash Mishra became a household name after he essayed the role of Kunal Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (YRHPK), the actor has starred in multiple shows before the Star Plus show. Avinash kickstarted his career as an actor in the television industry with the daily soap Sethji.

Before replacing Ritvik Arora as Kunal in YRHPK, the 25-year-old has appeared in two other Star Plus shows, i.e. Ishqbaaaz and Mariam Khan - Reporting Live. From 2018-2020, Avinash essayed the role of Shantanu Mazumdar in Zee TV's Yeh Teri Galiyan. However, he is currently a part of Star Bharat's mythological show Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya.

