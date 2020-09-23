Barrister Babu Actor Chandan K Anand Explains Financial Hurdles Of Working During Covid

Chandan K Anand is an Indian actor who is known for his roles in movies like loo Chaat, Bhaage re Mann, Prem Ya Paheli: Chandrakanta, Shades of Black, and The Heartbreak Hotel. He currently portays the role of Binoy Roy Choudhary in the popular Colors channel Barrister Babu. Recently, Chandan K Anand shared his experiences during the current times due to the COVID pandemic when people's incomes have come under threat and finances are often a struggle to manage.

Barrister Babu actor Chandan K Anand talks about his experience with work in the pandemic

Barrister Babu actor Chandan K Anand who plays Trilochan's brother and Anirudh, Somnath and Batuk's father shared his experience during the current pandemic situation. He stated that it is difficult to manage finances during current times due to the COVID issue. Chandan K Anand also confirmed that it's been two months since the cast and crew of Barrister Babu have started filming. Chandan K Anand who plays a negative character in Barrister Babu also states that they are taking all the necessary precautions while they are filming for the serial.

Chandan also mentioned that due to the challenging times, budgets have been cut for everyone. This has given rise to challenges that must be dealt with as incomes have gone down but the sustenance and utilities are getting expensive. He added that everyone is facing challenges during the current times to maintain their cost of living. However, he feels blessed to be working to earn for his living and hopes others to get good work during the pandemic too to maintain their expenses.

On his experience with shooting episodes of Barrister Babu, he stated that he and his on-screen daughter-in-law Bondita share a sweet bond off-screen as she calls him 'chowkidar' when he tells her to maintain social distancing on sets. He commended her acting skills and calls her 'a wonder girl' of blessed parents.

Chandan K Anand's movies

Actor Chandan K Anand who portrayed the role of the chief instructor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, recently made a short film called Gannu Ali. The film is written, directed, and produced by Chandan Anand himself. The short film is based on Ganesh Utsav and was released concurrently with the festival in Maharashtra.

