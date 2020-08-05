'Barrister Babu' Cast: Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Arina Dey; All Character Details Listed

Barrister Babu is a show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. This production house has made several famous shows like Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Punar Vivah. The story of this series revolves around a young girl who is forced to marry at a very young age. The show later embarks on a journey of her to become a barrister of her local area. Here is all you should know about Barrister Babu cast.

'Barrister Babu' cast

Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni

The character Aurra is playing in the series will be of an eight-year-old girl named Bondita. In the series, she has been married off to a 60-year-old man. But the series takes a turn and the girls life takes a sudden turn as she becomes prey to social injustice. Her husband Anirudh, a London-return barrister, wishes to liberate women and free them from cultural stereotypes. He works on making her a Barrister.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be replacing young Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni as Bondita. She will be now taking the over the mantel of the barrier on her journey on the show. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been seen in hit TV shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sawaare Sabke Sapne... Preeto and Tere Sheher Mein.

Pravisht Mishra

Pravisht Mishra is seen in the role of Barrister Anirudh Roy Choudhary. Pravisht Mishra made his debut in 2013-14s Mahabharat as Uttar. After this, the actor worked in several other series like Suryaputra Karn, Apharan, and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Now the actor is seen in the lead role of this show.

Arina Dey

Arina Dey is seen in the role of Sumati Arvind Das. She is the Sundaram's sister and Arvind's widow in the series. She made her debut in 2018's TV show Muskaan. Later she worked in another titled Laal Ishq and then was seen in Barrister Babu.

Chandan Anand

Chandan Anand is seen in the role of Binoy Roy Choudhary who is Trilochan's brother and Anirudh, Somnath and Batuk's father in the series. The actor has been in the film industry for quite a long time now. he started his career with 2007s film Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii and has worked in several films and series since then. Some of his works are Aloo Chaat, Bhaage re mann, Prem Ya Paheli: Chandrakanta, Shades of Black and The Heartbreak Hotel.

Other Barrister Babu cast members

Madhushree Sharma

Pallavi Mukherjee

Rishi Khurana

Pranali Rathod

Viraj Kapoor

Premchand Singh

Rohan Roy

Kundan Kumar

Dev Aditya

Barsha Chatterjee

