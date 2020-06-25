Shooting Of Popular Shows 'Barrister Babu' And 'Shubharambh' Commences After Lockdown

As the country was under lockdown, all the production houses were asked to shut down. After a long gap of almost three months, the shooting for movies and shows have finally started to begin. Shashi Sumeet’s production shows Barrister Babu and Shubharambh have also begun shooting. Read ahead to know more-

Barrister Babu and Shubharambh shooting commences

Recently, Shashi Sumeet had shared a video of the cast and crew of these shows starting the shooting of Barrister Babu and Shubharambh on a positive note. A special aarti was held before they started shooting. All the crew members present on the floor folded hands and prayed for a smooth shooting spree on the sets.

Barrister Babu is an Indian social drama television series that premiered February 11, 2020, on Colors TV. The show is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions and stars Aurra Bhatnagar and Pravisht Mishra among others. The show is also aired in the United Kingdom, on the channel Colors Rishtey.

The plot of the show revolves around a child bride Bondita Das who married Anirudh Roy Choudhary in her childhood and how Anirudh fights society for her education and helps make her a barrister. The plot of the show revolves around Anirudh Roy Choudhary's returns to his hometown Tulsipur after completing his studies in London and becoming a barrister. He is deeply concerned about the stereotypical and regressive rituals and customs that make India a backward country. Bondita Das is a curious and anxious eight-year-old girl who has her own perspective of viewing the world. However, her point of view is not accepted by her family.

Shubharambh is an Indian science fiction action television series produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. It premiered on December 2, 2019, on Colors TV and stars Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija as lead characters. The plot of the show revolves around Raja Reshammiya, a son from a wealthy family who lacks self-confidence and Rani Dave, a sharp girl, from a poor family. Raja meets Rani when she gets hired to stand as a mannequin when he helps her. They meet again in a dandiya competition when Raja helps Rani to win. Raja’s mother Asha thinks of Rani to be from a rich family at first but realised that she is from a poor family.

