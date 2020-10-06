'Barrister Babu' Spoilers: Who Will Save Bondita From The Hands Of Evil?

Barrister Babu, a popular social drama, has kept on giving its audiences something to look forward. In the latest episode of the show, fans saw Bondita being taken to a brothel. What will happen next? Will she be saved? If so, who will save her? Get ready for some Barrister Babu spoilers ahead in this article.

Barrister Babu Spoilers

Aurra Bhatnagar's character Bondita is taken to a brothel where she will supposedly be sold to the highest bidder. Reports indicate that fans will soon see the entry of Alka Kaushal and Sayantani Ghosh in the show. Now the question remains how will Bondita survive in the brothel.

Reports have indicated that even though Mami sold Bondita to a brothel, she will try to hide the fact from the family and let them know that Bondita has left to do some work. This in turn will make Anirudh upset. Maybe Anirudh will look into the whole matter or maybe he won't. Fans can only find out when they watch the new episode. But most fans have mentioned that they think before Bondita is sold, Anirudh will rescue her from the brothel.

Premiered on 11 February 2020 on Colors TV, the show stars Aurra Bhatnagar and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles. The show is about a girl named Bondita who is married to Anirudh Roy Choudhary but Anirudh wants Bondita to become a barrister. He only wants what's best for her and hopes that she studies and does something for herself. But the journey isn't so easy as there are many people against this ambition of Anirudh.

The theme of the show has been loved by many fans and almost every fan watching the show is rooting for Bondita to do better. There are a few negative characters in the show like Mami and others who try to trouble Bondita. But she always manages to work something out. Take a look at the Barrister Babu cast:

Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni as Bondita Anirudh Roy Chaudhary

Pravisht Mishra as Anirudh Roy Choudhary

Arina Dey as Sumati Das

Chandan K Anand as Binoy Roy Choudhary

Promo Pic Credit: Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni's Instagram

