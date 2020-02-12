'Bepanah Pyaar' Written Update Feb 11: Pragati Finds Out About Sahas's True Intentions

Bepanah Pyaar is a romantic daily soap that airs on Colours TV, narrating the story of Pragati and Raghbir. The show stars Pearl Puri, Ishita Dutta and Aparna Dixit in lead roles. In the February 11 episode, Pragati unravels all of Sahas's shocking secret. Take a look at the written update for the day.

ALSO READ| 'Bepanah Pyaar' Written Update Feb 10: Pragati Opens Sahas's Mystery Room

Bepanah Pyaar February 11 episode

The episode starts with Pragati inspecting every nook and corner of Sahas’ house to find anything unusual at his home. She uses her phone’s flashlight to find that Sahas's room is filled with her photos. She even finds the missing lehenga that she wore on the day of her and Ragbhir’s wedding in Sahas's cupboard.

Pragati also stumbles upon Sahas’s laptop to see that it is filled with videos of Sahas confessing his love for Bani. There is also a video where Sahas slit his wrist on the day of her and Raghbir's wedding. Seeing all this, she finally understands the depth of Sahas's obsession.

ALSO READ| 'Bepanah Pyaar' February 7 Written Update: Pragati Finds Out About Sahas's True Agenda

Pragati then realises that Raghbir was right about Sahas and the fact that he considers Pragati more than just a friend. The next minute, she hears someone opening the door and hides next to a cupboard. Sahas enters the room where he lights candles and talks to Pragati’s photos that are hung on the wall.

Sahas promises to himself that it is high time now and that Raghbir should no longer be an obstruction for him in his mission to gain Pragati's love. Pragati witnesses all of his madness and then escape the room stealthily. She then pledges to bring out Sahas’s real avatar in front of everyone.

Meanwhile, Raghbir is in a meeting with the investors where he keeps forgetting about his presentation. The investors tell him to schedule a meeting at some other time but Raghbir shouts at them to stay. The investors finally walk out of the room and Pragati then enters and tries to console him. However, he gets angry with her and Pragati is left puzzled about the fact that Raghbir keeps forgetting everything and gets so agitated about everything.

ALSO READ| Bepanah Pyaar Written Updates For February 6: Kunti To Spike Ragbir’s Drinks

Meanwhile, Priya goes to her parents’ house after some misunderstanding with Dev. Devraj then tells Aditi to not to talk about these issues with Raghbir as he will get agitated for no reason. While at the office, Pragati notices Raghbir from her cabin and finds that he is sweating profusely and drinking water continuously. He then finally ends up passing out on the sofa.

Just as he opens his eyes, he finds Kunti in the room with food and coffee for him. She then makes him eat everything that she brought. Pragati witnesses all these things and becomes suspicious of Kunti.

Pragati then reaches home to find out that Raghbir is sleeping at home peacefully. She thinks about questioning him about his behaviour but he just doesn’t wake up. Pragati then goes out of the room and worries about Raghbir’s behaviour when she decides to talk to Sahas about it. But then she realises that Sahas may not help her after all. She then finds Sahas talking to someone and going out of the house later in the night. The episode then ends here.

ALSO READ| 'Bepanah Pyaarr' To Go Off Air By February 28? Read To Know Full Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.