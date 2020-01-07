Loved 'Bodyguard'? These Are Similar Series That You Must Watch

Bodyguard was one of the massive hits when it was originally broadcasted by the BBC in the UK, where it achieved the highest viewing figures of any new drama in the multichannel era. It is also deemed as the drama of the decade by many viewers, who are badly awaiting the second season. Until then, here are some suspense dramas which you must watch if you liked Bodyguard:

1) Homeland

Homeland is an American spy thriller. The story is developed by Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa and created by Gideon Raff which is based on the Israeli series Prisoners of War. The show premiered on October 2, 2011, and stars Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison, a Central Intelligence Agency officer with bipolar disorder, and Damian Lewis as Nicholas Brody, a US Marine Corps Scout Sniper.

2) 24 (2001)

24 is an American television series which is produced for the Fox network and syndicated worldwide, starring Kiefer Sutherland as Counter Terrorist Unit agent Jack Bauer. Each 24-episode season covers 24 hours in the life of Bauer, using the real-time method of narration. It premiered on November 6, 2001. The show spanned 192 episodes over eight seasons. The series finale broadcast on May 24, 2010.

3) Line Of Duty

Line of Duty is a BBC police procedural television series which is created by Jed Mercurio, while it is produced by World Productions. The first episode of the series premiered on June 26, 2012, and stars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar, and Craig Parkinson in the key roles. In May 2017, the BBC commissioned a sixth series and it is anticipated to broadcast in late 2020.

4) Jack Ryan

If watching Bodyguard ignited in you the desire for more spy-based thrills, then Amazon's Jack Ryan should be your next port of call. It stars John Krasinski as the titular CIA analyst-turned-action-hero, alongside his gruff-but-with-a-heart-of-gold boss James Greer. The show was co-created by Carlton Cuse and premiered on August 31, 2018, on Prime Video.

