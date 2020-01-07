Enjoyed The 'Castle' Series? Here Are Some More Detective Shows To Watch Next

The ABC show Castle is one of the well-acclaimed crime-comedy-drama which has eight fun seasons to watch. The first season premiered on March 9, 2009, while the last season aired on May 16, 2016. The series was jointly produced by Beacon Pictures and ABC Studios and is created by Andrew W. Marlowe. If you loved Castle and are looking out for some other shows of the same genre, here are some of the similar shows which need to be in your wishlist:

1) The Mentalist

The Mentalist is an American television series comprising 151 episodes over seven seasons, on CBS. The first episode of the show premiered on September 23, 2008, while the last episode of the show aired on February 18, 2015. It is helmed by Bruno Heller and it revolves around the story of Patrick Jane, who is a consultant to the California Bureau of Investigation (CBI), using the highly developed observational skills he previously employed to read people's minds.

2) White Collar

White Collar is an American television series helmed by Jeff Eastin. The show stars Tim DeKay as an FBI special agent by the name Peter Burke and Matt Bomer as Neal Caffrey who is a highly intelligent and multitalented con artist working as Burke's criminal informant. The show lasted for six seasons as the first episode of the first season aired on October 23, 2009, while the last episode of the last season aired on December 18, 2014.

3) NUMB3RS

NUMB3RS is a crime that broadcasted on CBS from January 23, 2005, to March 12, 2010. The series was helmed by Nicolas Falacci and Cheryl Heuton. The story of the show revolves around the FBI Special Agent Don Eppes and his brother Charlie Eppes who is a college mathematics professor and prodigy and helps Don solve crimes for the FBI.

