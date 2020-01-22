Beyhadh 2 Spoiler Alert: Ananya Discovers Maya's Manuscript, Gets Held At Gunpoint

Beyhadh 2, starring Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in the lead is managing to keep the audience at the edge of their seats with its interesting twists and turns. The popular show that narrates the tale of Maya and her revenge against MJ is slowly turning out to be the audience's favourite. In yesterday's episode of Beyhadh 2, Maya holds a gun at Ananya. Here is all you need to know about Ananya and Maya's encounter.

Maya points a gun towards Ananya, will she pull the trigger?

Maya, unlike any broken soul, does not seem to retaliate with silence. A ferocious lady, Maya, is on a quest to take revenge from her ex-lover Mrityunjay aka MJ, for which she seems to have vowed to harm his loved ones, starting from his sons- Rudra and Rishi. In the previous episodes of Beyhadh 2, viewers witnessed Maya murdering Rishi. Following this, she has been concocting to attack Rudra for long. Maya has been on the radar of Ananya ever since the latter discovered Maya's sketch in Rudra's room and now, it seems Ananya has gathered proof against Maya.

In a moment of disguise, Ananya enters Maya's house and somehow manages to seize her manuscripts that had Maya's confession written. Upon reading, she realises that the manuscript will be of her use to prove Maya's vicious plan to the Roy family. Ananya somehow manages to dodge Maya's mother Nandini's attention and reaches the entrance of Maya's house. But before she goes out, Maya enters the house. A surprised and suspicious Maya pulls the trigger and points out the gun to Ananya. Whether Ananya's life is in danger or not, will be revealed in the upcoming episodes of Beyhadh 2.

