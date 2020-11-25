'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update November 24: Kabir Checkmates Riddhima's Plan

In the November 24 episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Kabir warns Riddhima and says that she has to accept his offer. Meanwhile, Kabir's warning leaves her in a dilemma as she thinks that her and Kabir's marriage will hurt Daadi. While sobbing, she decides to fix things. Riddhima writes a letter to Daadi and requests the latter to stop the wedding.

Riddhima's plan goes for a toss

On the other hand, Anupriya expresses her confusion to Kabir and says there is something fishy. Countering her speculation, Kabir says that Riddhima is an emotional girl and she is not capable of a fight against him. Later, Ishani says to Daadi that she knows she is hurt by Riddhima’s decision. Amid their conversation, Kabir enters and requests Daadi to talk to him in person. Kabir attempts to manipulate Daadi with his words. Meanwhile, Riddhima waits for Daadi’s reply. Riddhima stands shocked when Daadi permits the former's wedding with Kabir.

Kabir warns Riddhima

As the episode progresses further, Kabir clears Riddhima's confusion and reveals that Aryan informed him about her plan as he saw her writing a letter to Daadi. Riddhima tries to retaliate but Kabir says her that he can go to any extent for his benefit. Before leaving Kabir shows Riddhima her wedding outfit and says that within 3 days she will come back to him. Later, Riddhima says that though she said yes to the wedding, she will not marry Kabir because she has a backup plan ready too.

Riddhima proceeds for a backup plan

Later, Riddhima goes to Vihaan and asks him to help her by disguising Vansh. Vihaan hesitates but agrees to the deal while demanding 5 crores from Riddhima. In addition, Vihaan also asks Riddhima to pay 50 lakhs in advance to finalise the deal. Riddhima starts thinking to arrange the money while at home, Anupriya performs Kabir and Riddhima’s roka ceremony. Ishani refuses to be a part of it and says she doesn’t consider Kabir his brother. Kabir decides to avenge Ishani post marriage.

