'kundali Bhagya' Written Update October 26: Preeta Throws Mahira Out Of The Luthra House

In the October 26th episode of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta drags Mahira out from the Luthra house. Post that, she informs Sarla and her entire Arora family about the incident, which leaves them rejoicing. Sherlyn, on the other hand, meets Prithvi and plans to destroy the Luthra’s.

Kundali Bhagya written update October 26

The episode begins with Mahira cursing Preeta saying that she will soon regret marrying Karan. Preeta, however, asks Mahira to move on with her new life and not to repeat the same mistakes. Preeta also adds that nothing can separate her from Karan. Later, Mahira walks down the stairs carrying her luggage.

Mahira pleads Karan

Upon spotting Karan, she pleads him to ask her to stay claiming that she doesn’t want to go far away from him. Mahira adds that she loves Karan. But Karan shuts her up yelling that she has misunderstood her feelings. He further explains that Mahira should move on with her life. Karan assures to Mahira that her paths will soon cross with a guy who will love her tremendously. Karan also says that life is very big and he wants her to be happy.

Preeta ousts Mahira

Mahira begins to cry loudly and hugs Karan. Uncomfortable Karan requests her to leave him, but Mahira doesn’t listen. Meanwhile, Preeta enters the scene. She grabs Mahira’s hand and drags her out of the room. She throws her out of the house and locks the door from inside. Rakhi, on the other hand, thinks that she doesn’t need to explain her decision to anyone. Later, Rishab asks Karan what is wrong with him. He articulates that he felt bad for Mahira. However, Rishab explains that whatever happened to Mahira wasn’t completely correct, but what she deliberately did to the family was also not right.

Preeta informs Sarla

Later, while talking to Sarla on call, Preeta narrates the entire Mahira incident, how Rakhi asked her to leave the house. She adds that Mahira isn’t staying with Luthra’s anymore. Upon hearing the news, Shrishti jumps in excitement. Sarla rejoices too. Preeta then invites them for her ‘Muh Dikhayi ceremony’. On the other hand, Sherlyn meets Prithvi and reminds him to plan something to destroy the Luthra’s.

Karan & Preeta’s cute banter

Upon disconnecting the call, Preeta notices Karan walking towards her. To tease him, she begins to yell that she isn’t a huge fan of Karan. Shocked Karan, tells Preeta she is heartless and takes the phone from her hand. Karan notices that there is no one on the other side of the call. He laughs. Later, in the room, he makes Preeta sleep on the Sofa, where she struggles to sleep with the AC on. Stay tuned for further updates about Kundali Bhagya.

