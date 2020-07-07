Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar And More &TV Shows To Air From July 13

As per reports, the Hindi entertainment channel &TV will resume a fresh lineup of episodes of all its shows on July 13th, 2020. The various shows that will be telecasted on the channel include Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari, Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Here’s a detailed timetable of all the aforementioned shows and their timings:

ALSO READ: 'Mere Sai' And One Other TV Show Shoot Stalled As Team Member Test Positive For COVID-19

Show Name Timing Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari 8:00 pm Ek Mahanayak 8:30 pm Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein 9:00 pm Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram 9:30 pm Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 10:00 pm Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 10:30 pm

&TV is all set to resume its television shows with its comeback campaign #TayyariHumariZabardastHai. According to a PR report, the actress of Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari, Sarika Bahroliya said, "Gudiya's marriage has always been a sore point for her family, especially her parents Radhe and Sarla. A brand-new family in the neighbourhood is about to knock on the Gupta's family's door and maybe directly into Gudiya's heart! But will Gudiya, with her quips and quirks, once again land herself into an unusual situation? Kya Gudiya unn pe bhi pedegi bhari?"

ALSO READ: 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' & Other Marathi TV Shows That Resumed Shoot Post Lockdown

On the other hand, the actor of Ek Mahanayak Dr B. R Ambedkar, Jagannath Nivangune said, "Babasaheb faced several struggles while growing up that completely changed the course of his life. And one person who always stood as a strong pillar of support , guided and mentored him was his father, Ramji Sakpal. But coming up soon is a challenging moment for both father and son, when Bhimrao is compelled to take a stand against his family’s decision on the issue of child marriage". Jagannath Nivangune plays the role of Ramji Sakpal in Ek Mahanayak Dr B. R Ambedkar.

ALSO READ: Balika Vadhu Quiz: Check Your Knowledge Of Avika Gor's Famous Indian TV Show

Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, actress Gracy Singh said, "We have a high-voltage drama between Singhasan Singh and Swati, an ardent devotee of Santosh Maa. Singhasan Singh, who is determined to throw Swati, his daughter-in-law, out of the house, will bring the entire community together along with his family to perform Santoshi Maa Vrat to get a vardaan. This will put Santoshi Maa in a dilemma to choose between the Dharam and Adharam, her ardent devotee, Swati and the evil, Singhasan Singh".

ALSO READ: Did You Know Ekta Kapoor's 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' One Of The Longest-running TV Shows?

With inputs from PR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.