'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' Cast Resumes Shoot; See Sneak Peek From The Sets

There is certainly good news lurking for the fans of the popular comedy show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain as the cast of the show has finally resumed shooting it. It is not a hidden fact that owing to the lockdown, the shooting for all the TV shows were stalled and now as the situation reportedly relaxes a bit, the shooting for many shows has been permitted again. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of those shows and as the cast resumed the shoot for the show after a gap of almost 100 days, here are some exclusive pictures of the cast members from the sets of the show which will make the fans even more excited.

Precautionary measures have been taken on the sets

In one of the pictures, one can see Aasif Sheikh as Vibhu Mishra and Shubangi Atre as Angoori Bhabi amidst a shot. In another picture, Shubangi can be seen sporting a lovely smile as she can be seen in her traditional get-up donning a blue and golden saree. In another picture, one can also actor Yogesh Tripathi who plays Daroga Happu Singh joining Shubangi and Aasif in the shot. One can see that the makers have adopted all the precautionary measures as the shooting resumed as all the other crew members can be seen sporting their masks in the pictures.

One of the pictures also has Shubhangi all smiles as she can be seen getting all dolled up as Angoori Bhabi while her makeup artist can be seen sporting a safety mask. Apart from this, a press release had also released a video of all the cast members expressing their excitement on being back on the sets of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after 100 long days. Aasif can be seen stating that he got all nostalgic as he returned to the sets since their last day of the shoot which was March 18, 2020.

The actor added that he took a check of his makeup room along with all the safety measures adopted by the makers on the sets of the show. While Rohitash Gaud who plays Manmohan Tiwari also hilariously stated how he is sporting two masks as a protection during the shooting for the show. Shubangi also stated how she is extremely excited to be back on the sets of the show and that the fans will soon be in a treat for some delightful content from the show. Take a look at some of the exclusive pictures from the sets of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Exclusive pictures from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain sets

Image Credits: PR

