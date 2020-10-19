Bharti Singh Promises To Welcome First Baby With Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa In 2021; Watch

Popular comedian-host Bharti Singh took netizens by surprise after she announced plans of welcoming her first bundle of joy with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on national television. Bharti is currently hosting Sony TV's India Best Dancer with her beloved hubby and promised everyone to welcome their first baby in 2021 on the reality TV show. The love birds also shelled out major couple goals with their romantic performance on IBD's stage.

Bharti Singh seeks blessings from guest judge Farah Khan

The latest 'Romance Special' episode of India's Best Dancer was graced by the presence of popular choreographer-director Farah Khan, who joined Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis on the judge's panel. During the episode, host Bharti Singh made a huge revelation about embracing parenthood with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2021. Because the episode was celebrating romance, judge Geeta Kapur asked Bharti to do something romantic for Haarsh.

When Kapur asked the comedian about not reciprocating to Haarsh's romantic banter on the show, Bharti had a heartwarming response as she referred to her husband as her 'God'. She stated that ever since she understood what love is, Haarsh has been the meaning of love and romance for her. The Kapil Sharma Show star continued saying she doesn't believe in showing it off and said that she can't imagine her life without Haarsh even for a second.

Furthermore, Bharti also poured her heart out on national television as she shared that along with being a doting wife to her husband, she also plays the role of Haarsh's mother in his life. She then went on to make a huge announcement on the show. Holding a dummy baby in her arms, the 36-year-old revealed that the baby is fake in 2020, but it will be replaced with a real one in 2021.

Later, Haarsh joked about anchoring the next season of IBD with their baby, while Bharti quipped that she might host the show during her pregnancy as well. However, Bharti also expressed her wish of giving birth to a baby girl and sought blessings from guest judge Farah Khan regarding the same. Soon after that, the couple performed a romantic dance to the tunes of Airlift's chartbuster song, Soch Na Sake.

Check out the video below:

