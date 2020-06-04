Paras Chhabra To Remove His Ex-gf Akansha's Name Tattooed On His Wrist Post Lockdown

Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Paras Chhabra, who gained prominence in the reality show due to his complicated relationship with actor Akanksha Puri, has decided to get rid of his tattoo. The actor decided to get away with his ex's name 'Akanksha' tattoo as soon as the lockdown is lifted. The actor recently confirmed the same in an interview with a news portal.

During the interview, Paras opened up saying that since he and Akanksha have broken up, there is no use of having a tattoo of her name. He also went on to say that he had planned to do it soon after coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, but he had then bagged a new show titled, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, for which he had to be inside the same house once again. Once he came out of the show, the lockdown was imposed and couldn't get it removed. And now, the first thing he is going to do once the lockdown is lifted is get the tattoo removed.

For the unknown, Paras got this tattoo to make his ex, Akanksha feel special when they dated each other. Even Akanksha had a tattoo which has Paras’ name written on it, but she had it redesigned a few months ago. She had her tattoo changed to 'Being Me' with the bar code below. But Paras was not able to do it because he was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Paras and Akanksha 's relationship hit the rocks when he entered the Big Boss 13 house. His bond with Mahira Sharma was not taken well by Akanksha and she decided to call it quits. While Akanksha blamed Paras for their break-up, the latter revealed that when he was going to enter the BB 13 house, their relationship was already going through a rough patch, and he had decided to take a decision once he returned.

About their recent whereabouts

As per reports, ever since, Paras has moved out of the house, the duo has neither met nor spoken to each other. It is also reported that Akanksha Puri is currently living with her family in her hometown and Paras is in Mumbai.

