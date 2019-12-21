The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Slammed For Making Derogatory Remark Against Sidharth's Mother

Television News

Sidharth Shukla fans slam Rashami Desai for passing ugly comment against his mother during a fight in Bigg Boss 13 house. Read to know more details about it.

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has been only getting interesting and exciting with time. However, time to time the use of derogatory language and nasty comments are being passed by contestants on their personal life. And once again this time around it is Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai in the picture. According to the promo of the upcoming episode, Sidharth and Asim will once again get into a fight over a task and while they argue with each other, Rashami interferes between the two taking the fight between two people to three. But that is not all. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Return, Vikas Gupta To Exit From The Show?

During the whole argument, Rashami is seen passing derogatory remark against his mother. And that did not go well with the viewers. Netizens took on the social media and slammed Rashami Desai for passing personal remark and using nasty comments against Sidharth. Sidharth's fans started trending #IamwithSidharth as he is left alone and everyone else in the house is just seen targetting him. Recently, Rashami was making headlines for her relationship with Arhaan Khan which viewers felt was going nowhere.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz And Sidharth Shukla's Friendship Goes Kaput Again?

Promo of the upcoming episode:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Gets Possessive For Paras Chhabra, Tells Shehnaaz To Back Off

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 19, 2019 | Captaincy Task Creates Ruckus

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG