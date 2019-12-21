Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Slammed For Making Derogatory Remark Against Sidharth's Mother

Bigg Boss 13 has been only getting interesting and exciting with time. However, time to time the use of derogatory language and nasty comments are being passed by contestants on their personal life. And once again this time around it is Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai in the picture. According to the promo of the upcoming episode, Sidharth and Asim will once again get into a fight over a task and while they argue with each other, Rashami interferes between the two taking the fight between two people to three. But that is not all.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Return, Vikas Gupta To Exit From The Show?

During the whole argument, Rashami is seen passing derogatory remark against his mother. And that did not go well with the viewers. Netizens took on the social media and slammed Rashami Desai for passing personal remark and using nasty comments against Sidharth. Sidharth's fans started trending #IamwithSidharth as he is left alone and everyone else in the house is just seen targetting him. Recently, Rashami was making headlines for her relationship with Arhaan Khan which viewers felt was going nowhere.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz And Sidharth Shukla's Friendship Goes Kaput Again?

Everybody wants to target #SidharthShukla. Jhund le k aa jate ladne. Darte ho wo jeet jayega? Haan? #SidSeTeriFatiKya? Haan? #BB13#BiggBoss13 — Captain Kavya ❤ (SidHearts) (@bestversionofkr) December 20, 2019

R u comparing #SidharthShukla and others 🤣

Let me tell u just put any other contestant in the situation of SID🙏

BELIEVE ME THEY WILL EITHER RUN AWAY OR GUVE UP🤣🤣

It's always bw LION vs Sheep gang 🔥

And the lion always roar🔥

Hi haters #SidSeTeriFatiKya ??? pic.twitter.com/EkGXlX9Nna — chethan #WelcomeBackSID (@Whateve29013404) December 20, 2019

Promo of the upcoming episode:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma Gets Possessive For Paras Chhabra, Tells Shehnaaz To Back Off

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 19, 2019 | Captaincy Task Creates Ruckus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.