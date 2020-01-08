Bigg Boss 13: Nasty Things Contestants Have Said To Each Other During Fights

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the popular shows on Indian television. The season 13 has been garnering a lot of interest among fans and the episode trends every day on Twitter. In the 13th season of Bigg Boss, there were times when contestants threw nasty comments on each other, during fights, read to know when

Nasty things contestants said to each other on Bigg Boss 13

Read Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Tehseen Poonawalla Gets Back At Asim Riaz For Insulting His Father

Sidharth Shukla’s comments on Rashami Desai

Sidharth Shukla has been one of the most controversial Bigg Boss contestants of season 13. He would get into fights with Rashami Desai and throw statements like ‘tujh jaisi ladki’ and ‘aisi ladki’ which would turn into a nationwide discussion. It was rumoured that the two had dated in the past and went through a lot of ups and downs before parting ways.

Madhurima Tuli’s abusive words

Madhurima Tuli, a Bigg Boss 13 contestant got abusive with Vishal Aditya Singh and also beat him up with slippers. She would jokingly call him ‘chotu’ and ask him to get tea. Vishal Aditya Singh however, did not respond to it and the couple got into nasty fights. She called him ‘son of a b*****’ and other offensive terms.

Read Bigg Boss 13: Has Sidharth Shukla Turned Bitter Towards Shehnaaz? This Statement Proves So

Asim Riaz's 'cry baby hoga tera baap'

In the recent task, Asim and Sidharth got into a bad fight again and Sidharth called him a crybaby. Asim Riaz got furious and replied ‘crybaby hoga tera baap’, to this Arti Singh jumped in to defend Sidharth Shukla and shouted at him to not drag the family in this.

Rashmi and Mahira’s kitchen duties

Mahira Sharma and Rashami Desai had equally distributed the kitchen duties however, they were upset and angry over it. This led to Mahira setting her own rules for cooking and that created a rift between the two which lead to Mahira calling Rashami ‘aunty’ and ‘kutte ki tarah mat bhaukna’ (don’t bark like dogs)

Read Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestant Shefali Bagga Calls Mahira Sharma 'Brainless' Without Paras

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.