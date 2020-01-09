The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: 'Don't Want SidNaaz Anymore' Say Fans As They Laud Rashami-Asim's Friendship

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 has a new friendship which is growing stronger with each passing day. It is none other than Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai. Read on to know more.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has proved to be very unpredictable and dynamic when it came to the equations between the contestants. While some bonds have only flourished with time, there are some equations which have been shattered due to some unfortunate misunderstandings, ego and manipulations from the other contestants.

While some old friendships bit the dust, the viewers saw some unexpected friendships blossoming too inside the house. One such bond is that of Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz. Both Asim and Rashami share a strong camaraderie with each other especially after they both lost some friends in the process. 

Also Read: Farah Khan Birthday: Times When The Director Has Made An Appearance On 'Bigg Boss'

Rashami hugged Asim after the captaincy task

The proof of their strong friendship was seen in the captaincy task yesterday when Asim held on to his decision to make Rashami the captain, even sacrificing his chance of becoming the captain in the process.

However, the task got cancelled eventually and Bigg Boss punished Paras, Asim and Mahira. At that time, viewers saw Rashami's cute gesture as she went on to hug Asim for his efforts. This has also won the hearts of several fans.

Netizens have been trending #RaSimWinningHearts to celebrate this blossoming bond. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’ Drastic Transformation In The House; See Before And After Pics

Fans are celebrating Asim and Rashami's friendship

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Has A Soft Corner For Shehnaaz And These Instances Are Proof

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Tells Shehnaaz To Have Self-respect And Calls Paras Chauvinist

Image Courtesy: Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz in stills from Bigg Boss 13

 

 

Published:
