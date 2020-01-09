Bigg Boss 13: 'Don't Want SidNaaz Anymore' Say Fans As They Laud Rashami-Asim's Friendship

Bigg Boss 13 has proved to be very unpredictable and dynamic when it came to the equations between the contestants. While some bonds have only flourished with time, there are some equations which have been shattered due to some unfortunate misunderstandings, ego and manipulations from the other contestants.

While some old friendships bit the dust, the viewers saw some unexpected friendships blossoming too inside the house. One such bond is that of Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz. Both Asim and Rashami share a strong camaraderie with each other especially after they both lost some friends in the process.

Rashami hugged Asim after the captaincy task

The proof of their strong friendship was seen in the captaincy task yesterday when Asim held on to his decision to make Rashami the captain, even sacrificing his chance of becoming the captain in the process.

However, the task got cancelled eventually and Bigg Boss punished Paras, Asim and Mahira. At that time, viewers saw Rashami's cute gesture as she went on to hug Asim for his efforts. This has also won the hearts of several fans.

Netizens have been trending #RaSimWinningHearts to celebrate this blossoming bond.

Fans are celebrating Asim and Rashami's friendship

Obviously dont want #Sidnaz any more..

Only want to see pure bond..

Yes i know Winning is imp but life time bond is much more important..#RaSimWinningHearts pic.twitter.com/BhbbpWlJTG — biggbossTEDA 🐍💞 (@FollowmeifRight) January 9, 2020

Mutual respect between #RashamiDesai & #AsimRiaz is so beautiful 👏👏

👏

They address each other with respect, They listen to each other's point of views carefully 👏👏

These two could have been friends long back#BB13 #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/hYXcVTZIrO — TRENDGYAN 🌐 (@trendgyan) January 9, 2020

The only scene which make yesterday's episode worth to watch



No fake drama no acting

Just there for each other without any expectations that's called real frndshp



Its wake up time for @ColorsTV @BiggBoss #Rasimwinninghearts pic.twitter.com/soyegOG3Yn — Krish Katara #bb13 (@katara112krish) January 9, 2020

Friendship is supposed to be all about respect and love!



Not kissing and hugging whenever possible, sleeping together,hitting each other unnecessarily or shouting at each other without any reasons



We don't want #Pahira or #Shitnaaz



We want more of #RaSim #RaSimWinningHearts — Asim | Rashmi | #RaSim (@ms_Saha11) January 9, 2020

Image Courtesy: Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz in stills from Bigg Boss 13

