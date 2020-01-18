Bigg Boss 13 January 17 Written Update: Contestants Meet Family Members

In tonight's episode of the popular reality television series, the contestants will be shocked to see their family members inside the house. Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and Sidharth Shukla were the lucky ones who got to visit their family. Read more to know what happened in the Bigg Boss 13 house on January 17.

Bigg Boss 13 written update

Paras Chhabra meets his mother

Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Paras Chhabra's mother warned him about Mahira Sharma and asked him to stay away from her. Mahira mother asked him to do that because she was aware of Mahira being uncomfortable about their closeness. She also told her son to stop being a godfather to the other contestants and that he must keep a track of his own game. She even told him that she is very unhappy with the way he is portraying himself on the show.

Siddharth Shukla meets his mother

Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Sidharth Shukla's mother also met her son inside the house and she happily interacted with all the contestants. She later spoke to Sidharth privately and asked him not to take unnecessary stress. She jokingly told him to get rid of the shorts and to start wearing full clothes.

Shefali meets her husband

Similarly, Shefali also met her husband, Parag Tyagi and was extremely happy to see him. Parag came into the house and cleared that he had some ground rule for friend-turned-foe Asim Riaz. He warned Riaz to maintain niceties with Shefali and tells him that he didn’t like the fact that he raised his voice at Shefali. He then unveils a message from Himanshi Khurana. Parag tells Azim that she had parted ways with her boyfriend and is not getting married.

Image courtesy: Bigg Boss Instagram

