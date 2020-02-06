Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Bold Looks That Impressed The Audience

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is considered to be one of the strongest members in the Bigg Boss house. She is often referred to as the most entertaining member. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant is an actor as well as a singer by profession. She is seen referring to herself as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif and has been sporting some of the most glamorous looks on her social media. Check out some of the most alluring looks of Shehnaaz Gill here.

ALSO READ: Former Bigg Boss Contestants Who Extended Their Support To Shehnaaz Kaur Gill

Shehnaaz Gill’s bold looks

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill made heads turn as she wore a white coloured dress and posed for a sensuous photo. She styled her hair in a way to make them look wet. She wore some natural makeup, however, added some dark red lipstick to contrast her white coloured outfit.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Storms Out After Being Called A 'flipper' At Press Interaction

Shehnaaz Gill wore a green coloured mini-dress and looked breath-taking in it. She left her hair open in curls and wore some dramatic makeup. Her fans claimed that she looked stunning in the outfit and that she nailed the look to perfection.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is a vision to behold in a white coloured traditional attire. The spaghetti sleeves dress looked great on her. She accessorised the look with some heavy earrings and a diamond ring. She wore pink coloured lipstick to highlight the dress.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Opens About Her Struggles With Family And Why She Moved Out

Shehnaaz Gill wore black and white coloured attire. She wore a black undershirt and wore a red coloured jacket over it. She completed the look with a pair of dark coloured boots and similar coloured fancy goggles. Shehnaaz Kaur Gill wore red hoop earrings to compliment the look.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill was a vision to behold as she wore a floral top and a pair of blue coloured trousers. She wore a pair of spectacles and accessorised with a contrasting orange coloured necklace. She had her hair open as she posed for the lens.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Is Indeed ‘Punjab’s Katrina Kaif’ And These Pictures Prove It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.