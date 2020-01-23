Bigg Boss 13: "I'll Reveal A Shocking Truth About Sidharth If He Wins," Says Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have now crossed every possible limit of fighting in the house. Their fights are so popular that many ex-contestants and celebrities are coming forward and addressing it. The winner of Bigg Boss 12, Shilpa Shinde, also brought forward her statement with regards to Sidharth and Asim.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Saif Ali Khan To Shoot For Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan?

"Sidharth is jealous of Asim," says Shilpa Shinde

In an interview with an entertainment website, Shinde talked about how the channel had crossed all their limits. "They are being very biased towards Sidharth Shukla," said Shilpa. The Bigg Boss 12 winner also talked about how Asim didn't do anything wrong and yet Sidharth was rude to bring his family into the fight. She referred to Sidharth saying that Asim and his brother are mistakes made by their father and showed her disgust towards it. Shilpa also said that it was unfair that Asim wasn't given a chance to speak to Bigg Boss when the two were called in the confession room.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth-Asim To Vishal-Madhurima; The Fighter-cocks Of This Season

Shilpa Shinde claimed that Sidharth Shukla's reality is now exposed to the audience. She claimed that Sidharth is jealous of Asim. She added that as far as things are going his direction, he is calm. But if Sidharth sees something going against him, he shows aggression. She also said that it is good that Sidharth and Asim are in the house or Shukla would have killed him.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Says He Will NOT Stay In Touch With Shehnaaz Gill

Shinde also showed her support for Asim and said that he is a true winner. She said that Asim is doing entertainment, giving content, and also taking his stand. In the end, Shilpa Shinde warned that if Sidharth wins, she will bring out the truth about him that will shock the audience.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Is Kashmera Shah Rooting For Sidharth Shukla-Arti Singh's Pairing?

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri To End Relationship With Contestant Paras Chhabra?

Image Courtesy: Shilpa Shinde Facebook and Colors TV Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.