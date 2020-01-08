The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Fans DEMAND Apology For Calling Him A 'misogynist'

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla's fans started trending #ApologizeToSidharthShukla after a video of him pinning down Shehnaaz Gill started going viral.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing several headlines for its numerous controversies and bitter altercations between the contestants. One of the most popular contestants of this season is none other than Sidharth Shukla.

The controversial contestant is trending once again on the social media after a recent clip of him pinning down Shehnaaz Gill from the latest episode started going viral on the social media.

The latest episodes are witnessing some fights between Sidharth and Shehnaaz wherein Shehnaaz also went on to slap him. She soon started throwing several tantrums when the Balika Vadhu actor labelled her as jealous of Mahira Sharma. Shehnaaz started creating a huge ruckus in the house. 

Some users termed Sidharth as a misogynist

When things started going out of hand, Sidharth pinned her down and told her to stop with these antics. The 'pinning down' part soon started going viral on social media and some well-known celebrities and fans started labelling Sidharth as a misogynist and a woman abuser. This agitated several fans of Sidharth who rushed to his rescue.

They stated that people should not jump into conclusions and start defaming him without watching the entire episode. The fans soon started trending #ApologizeToSidharthShukla and also tagged the social media handles who criticized Sidharth, asking them for an apology. Check out the tweets here. 

Fans trend #ApologizeToSidharthShukla 

Published:
WHY ARAMCO STANDS TO BENEFIT