Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Fans DEMAND Apology For Calling Him A 'misogynist'

Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing several headlines for its numerous controversies and bitter altercations between the contestants. One of the most popular contestants of this season is none other than Sidharth Shukla.

The controversial contestant is trending once again on the social media after a recent clip of him pinning down Shehnaaz Gill from the latest episode started going viral on the social media.

The latest episodes are witnessing some fights between Sidharth and Shehnaaz wherein Shehnaaz also went on to slap him. She soon started throwing several tantrums when the Balika Vadhu actor labelled her as jealous of Mahira Sharma. Shehnaaz started creating a huge ruckus in the house.

Some users termed Sidharth as a misogynist

When things started going out of hand, Sidharth pinned her down and told her to stop with these antics. The 'pinning down' part soon started going viral on social media and some well-known celebrities and fans started labelling Sidharth as a misogynist and a woman abuser. This agitated several fans of Sidharth who rushed to his rescue.

They stated that people should not jump into conclusions and start defaming him without watching the entire episode. The fans soon started trending #ApologizeToSidharthShukla and also tagged the social media handles who criticized Sidharth, asking them for an apology. Check out the tweets here.

Fans trend #ApologizeToSidharthShukla

Seriously...ya toh ye log show Ni dekhte ..ya phir in logo ki akal chrne gye hai...aSA kitni Baar Sana or Sid Masti Mai karte hai or Kiya hai phele bhe ...kaam dhaam kuch hai Ni toh kuch bhe bol lo ..jao phle Apne girebaan Mai Kahlo.#ApologizeToSidharthShukla — uttam negi (@uttamne75494320) January 7, 2020

Feminist ke name pe woman card play krte hai aise log Aur jb sachh mein jaha iski jrurt hoti hai waha to much dimag sb band ho jata hai qki paise ke bhukhe hote hai aise log lots of love #ApologizeToSidharthShukla — Sidhearths shabnam (@sidhearths) January 7, 2020

How dirty and shallow minded these people are. They just want to defame Sidharth without knowing the equation between Sid and Sana.

They've done nothing in life and just want cheap popularity.. #ApologizeToSidharthShukla — Kashif tanoli (@Kashift30277353) January 7, 2020

Sidharth Shukla Fans let's Unite together ..Some Blue Tick handles spreading negativity Against Sid Let's Show Sid fans power they can't degrade someone without watching and knowing the whole matter#ApologizeToSidharthShukla — Siddharth shukla fanclub❤️ (@teamsiddharth) January 7, 2020

