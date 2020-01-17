Bigg Boss 13 Couple Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's NET WORTH Will Leave You Shocked: Read

Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have attracted maximum attention to the show because of their constant fights and patch-ups. The two have always been there for each other but have also had some bad blood between them. The two might end up arguing on something which cannot be foreseen by any of the Bigg Boss 13 fans. But still, they can’t get enough of each other. Both Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla have been prominent figures before setting in the Bigg Boss house. A number of people are wondering if they might end up in a relationship or no. Well if they do, their fortune seems a bit promising because of their net worth. Read more to know about Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s combined net worth.

Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s combined net worth

If the two popular figures become a couple, $1.5 million (about ₹10 Crores) would be their estimated net worth

Siddharth Shukla's net worth

Siddharth Shukla shot up totally as soon he was featured in his first television show. Shukla managed to be a part of five different TV shows since his debut project. This was that phase when Siddharth Shukla’s salary was at its peak because the audience could not have enough of this stunning actor. Reportedly the actor earns an estimated whopping amount of $1 million (₹10 lakhs).

Shehnaaz Gill's net worth

Shehnaaz Gill has been one of the most prominent contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Before appearing on the popular reality tv show, Shehnaaz got her popularity through Gurvinder Singh’s Shiv Di Kitaab. She later grabbed a lot of attention through another music video, Majhe Ji Jatti which was sung by Kanwar Chahal. Shehnaaz Gill’s earns an estimated amount of ₹5 lakhs.

