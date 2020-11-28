'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update November 27: The Housemates Shift Due To Nivar Cyclone

The episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil starts with the regular morning routine with the housemates preparing for the daily household tasks. Meanwhile, Nisha and Anitha have a casual chat about their homes. Nisha tells Anitha that she is thankful to her as she helped her in a number of tasks. Nisha also tells her that she reminds her of her mother whom she has been missing a lot since she stepped into the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update November 27

The Nominations

Bigg boss season 4 Tamil resumes as Sanam sips on his coffee. Bigg Boss makes an urgent announcement asking him to deliver a particular nomination list to Nisha. Sanam at once leaves and delivers the nomination sheet to her. The rest of the housemate’s notice this interaction and begin to wonder as to how their fellow mates have nominated them. Aari probes by saying that he has come across certain folks who have nominated the other based on personal prejudice. Shivani agrees with this point and says people who have been arguing a lot lately too have been nominated.

The Nivar announcement

The housemates are alerted about the devastating Nivar cyclone that has hit the shores of the south. Thus, Bigg Boss instructs the housemates to move to a safe location. The makers of the show reveal that the housemates are being moved to a safe location. Bigg Boss assures them that their families are safe and they will get to talk to them once they are fully shifted in their new place. The housemates leave the Bigg Boss house with raincoats. Around 8 am, the housemates reach their new home and relax there for a while. Some housemates even speak to their parents and family members to ensure their utmost safety. They feel relieved and relax in the house for some time.

Things to get Postponed

After settling down and having a chat with the housemates Bigg Boss makes another revelation. Rio takes up the card to read it out to the rest of the housemates. It is revealed that the luxury budget task is not completed and thus it will be pushed onto the next week. The infamous nomination cycle too was pushed to next week as per the instructions from Bigg Boss. The housemates get happy and they all clap and cheer with this great news.

