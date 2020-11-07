'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update November 4, 2020: A New Captain For The House

This episode of Bigg boss season 4 Tamil starts off on a positive note and the housemates casually greet each other in the morning. As the day goes by, Sanam is tasked with teaching the housemates a few dance steps. She jovially tells them that she only knows four basic dance steps. The housemates have a good time and Aajeedh volunteers to sing for them as they continue dancing.

Aari on the other hand seems disturbed as he speaks directly to the cameras about Bala. He informs that he doesn’t like the behaviour of Bala. He admits that he is aware of his confident nature but the latter is now getting a bit too overconfident in his approach and he does not like that.

Bigg Boss Is Pleased

Bigg boss season 4 Tamil resumes and as the day goes by a few contestants lose points due to some mistakes they committed during the week. The housemates gladly accept the points reduction and move forward with the day. Amid this, Bigg Boss makes an announcement stating that they are very happy with the way the contestants performed therefore they are planning something. It is soon revealed that Bigg Boss has chosen to give a day off to the contestants by allowing them to simply rest in all the resting rooms for as long as they want. The contestants are happy and hug each other in excitement.

The Captaincy

Once the contestants are happy, Bigg Boss reminds them that they need to choose a captain fast and therefore asks them to do so. Thus the contestants are tasked with choosing three housemates who performed well. The selection begins as the contestants rest in their places. The captaincy task commences and one by one each contestant names the housemate who has helped them or has performed better. Each and every house member also provides the reason for naming the contestant they have chosen. Soon enough, the task is completed and the results come out. The results name Nisha, Aari and Somu as the three contestants for the captaincy task.

Captaincy Task

The captaincy task required the three contestants to wrap themselves around the rope with the help of the contestants. While they wrap themselves, three pillars are erected. Once wrapped in the rope all over their body, the contestants will then have to roll the rope on the pillar as well. Whoever does the task first becomes the captain. The task begins and after a fun competition, Aari finishes the task first becoming the captain of the house.

