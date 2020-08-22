Bipasha Basu On How Once A Producer Texted Her 'missing Your Smile': 'Got Me Really Angry'

Bipasha Basu recently got candid with a media portal where she revealed how she dealt with a producer who could not ‘stop thinking about her smile’. The actor revealed that she put an end to it very fast as she is very ‘strict’ and ‘firm’ about these things. She further revealed how that person behaved when they met years later.

Bipasha Basu on how she dealt with a 'stupid' producer

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bipasha Basu was asked if she has ever been propositioned by anyone from the industry. The actor revealed that though nobody has ever propositioned her, she has had one ‘stupid’ experience right at the beginning of her career. She further revealed that she put an end to it very fast as these things make her angry.

In the interview, Bipasha revealed that she had got a movie and she had signed with a big producer. The actor revealed that after a couple of days, she received a message, “missing your smile”. She added that she wondered why the person was thinking of her smile and what kind of message was that.

Read Also | Bipasha Basu Feels It's 'getting Tougher To Cook Fun Things' As Husband Karan Turns Vegan

Bipasha Basu told the media portal that she called up her manager at that time and asked him why the was producer sending her such messages. The actor revealed that the manager told her that he would handle the situation. However, Bipasha Basu ended up sending a message to the same producer by mistake.

Read Also | Bipasha Basu Speaks About Women Uplifting Women With A Stunning Picture; See Post

Bipasha revealed that after talking to her manager, she was forwarding the message sent by the producer to her friend. The actor, while forwarding the message to her friend, had also vent out her anger in the same message. But by mistake, she sent that ‘angry’ message to the producer himself.

Read Also | Bipasha Basu Says 'the Struggle Is Real' As She Works Out To The Tunes Of 'Burn' Song

Bipasha Basu also told her manager to cancel the contract with the producer and to return the cheque. The actor revealed that she was told by the manager that the producer has said she can keep the cheque even if she does not want to work. This further angered the actor and she spoke strictly against it to her manager.

The Race actor revealed that a couple of years later, she and that producer were present at the same show. She recalled how when she was supposed to go up to the stage, where the producers were lined up, the particular producer moved swiftly away to the end of the line. The actor called the whole thing funny as she recalled the incidents.

Read Also | Bipasha Basu Shares A Throwback Birthday Video Of Her 'moonlit And Starlight Dinner'

Image Credits: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.