How To See Brooklyn's Dyker Heights Christmas Lights

Dyker Heights Christmas Lights 2019 has definitely earned its place amongst one of the best New York attractions with its dazzling set of lights. The Kings County neighbourhood in Brooklyn is the hotspot for people looking out for shops selling over-the-top Christmas light decorations. The best time to visit the shop is between dusk and 9 pm. Do not visit the place after 9 pm because most of the houses turn their displays off. Read more to know about Dyker Heights Christmas lights.

Dyker Heights address

You’ll see mindblowing jazzy light displays from 11th to 13th Avenues which is also known as Dyker Heights Blvd. You can also see them from 83rd to 86th St in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn.

How to reach Dyker Heights?

Take the D Train to 79th St and New Utrecht Ave, Brooklyn if using the metro. However, if you are planning to travel by foot, you’ll have to walk 15 minutes to get to the houses. Traffic, as well as parking, is generally lousy, so leaving your car at home might be the best possible option for you. There are tours that take one to the popular attraction and here are the details for the same.

Dyker heights tour

A part of Brooklyn hosts a great Dyker Heights Christmas Lights tour every day during the month of December, excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. The guided tour lasts approximately for 3.5 hours and costs around $50–$55 for adults, and $40–$45 for children under 12. This tour allows you to explore the houses both on foot and by bus. You can buy the passes for the tour of Dyker Heights official website.

