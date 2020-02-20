From Harry Potter To Just Keep Swimming, Here Are Best Moments From Brooklyn Nine-Nine Ep3

The third episode of the show Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 saw the return of Adrian Pimento, who says that someone is trying to kill him. He is also suffering from short-term memory loss. Jake struggles with keeping a secret from Boyle while the squad attends a conflict-resolution seminar.

Here are some best moments from the episode:

All the Harry Potter references

Jake Peralta had started reading the Harry Potter series after he got married to Amy Santiago. The previous seasons have shown how Peralta got obsessed with the books and has now become a huge fan of it. Episode 3 shows that Jake has started using words from the Harry Potter world to talk about their sexual relationship. He uses references like Mischief Managed and also says to Amy that Boyle has no idea that they are ‘growing a Whomping Willow in her Chamber of Secrets’.

‘Pimento got Memento disease!’

Detective Adrian Pimento is suffering from short-term memory loss. Jake tries to explain that Adrian has got the disease similar to the protagonist in Memento by Christopher Nolan. Pimento only understands what it is after Charles Boyle says that it’s the same as Dory the fish from Finding Dory.

Specific conflicts in the Nine-nine

A seminar is arranged for the squad to teach them about conflicts in the workplace, which is very boring for them. They try to finish it as soon as possible but it was a compulsory six hours’ seminar. The person who comes to take it then makes them sit in a circle and slowly everyone starts pointing out each other’s annoying qualities. In the end, they all realise that they still gel well together even after having so many problems.

Jake and Boyle’s strong friendship

Amy asks Jake to not tell Boyle that they are trying for a baby. After avoiding Boyle for the whole day, Jake spills out to Pimento thinking that he will forget it anyway. Pimento does remember this and talks about it in front of Boyle. In a scene where Adrian and Jake are outside on the window ledge, Jake reveals that it killed him that he could not share the news with Boyle.

The secret of Kelly is out!

The fans finally know that Scully has two Kellys! The squad once were confused about whether Kelly was Scully’s dog or wife in Season 1, Episode 14. After asking him questions, they still could not come up with a conclusion. While pointing each other’s fault in the episode, Scully reveals that there are two Kellys and also the fact that he has a podcast!

