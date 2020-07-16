Surbhi Jyoti, Krishna Mukerjee Or Shrenu Parikh: Who Wore The Yellow Ethnic Wear Better?

Surbhi Jyoti, Krishna Mukerjee, and Shrenu Parikh are three very popular names in the Indian television entertainment industry. The three have time and again proved their versatility on screen, and now have taken over the fashion world too. Surbhi Jyoti has always been the glamour girl of the industry, but Krishna Mukherjee and Shrenu Parikh have also aced their fashion game lately. Here is who out of the three actors wore the yellow ethnic outfits better. Read ahead-

Who wore the yellow ethnic wear better?

Surbhi Jyoti is seen posing in a yellow colour three-piece ethnic outfit. She has worn a plain yellow colour tube bralette and has worn a yellow colour cropped jacket on top of that with both the side being joined with each other through a button. Her jacket has pink, blue, and golden colour floral embroidery all over it and has net frill three-fourth sleeves. Surbhi Jyoti has worn a plain high-waist skirt at the bottom. She has worn golden colour long and hanging earrings and has left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition and a messy look. Surbhi Jyoti has applied nude shade makeup.

Krishna Mukherjee is seen posing in a yellow colour three-piece ethnic outfit. She has worn a yellow and golden colour sleeveless ethnic cropped top. She opted for a high-waist yellow colour loose plazo. She has worn a yellow colour full-length net jacket with floral embroidery all over it. She has worn a golden bindi and long and hanging earrings and golden colour accessory around her fingers and wrist. She has left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition and setting them neatly. Krishna Mukherjee opted for nude shade makeup to complete her look.

Shrenu Parikh is seen posing in a yellow colour three-piece ethnic outfit. She has worn an off-shoulder yellow colour blouse. She has worn a high-waist yellow colour skirt with multi-coloured designer embroidery all over it. She has taken a dark green dupatta and let it flow naturally. Shrenu Parikh has tied her wavy hair in a messy bun at the back of her head. She has worn very long and hanging earrings. Shrenu Parikh too opted for nude shade makeup.

