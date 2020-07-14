Charu Asopa's Net Worth Proves That From Modelling To TV Shows, She Has Aced 'em All

Charu Asopa, last seen in &TV's Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha (2019), reportedly started her career with small modelling assignments. Soon after, she got her first break with a show on Zee TV. Off lately, she has shifted her focus to Youtube. She has a YouTube channel named after herself. Although, Charu started her Youtube channel back in 2019, however in the past few months she has become more regular at posting videos.

From fashion videos to cooking videos, Charu Asopa's YouTube channel is a spectacle for all her fans. Charu Asopa, who dabbles different professional careers, has a net worth that will leave you startled. Here's a peek into her net worth.

Charu Asopa's net worth is Rs 7.5 crores

Charu Asopa, who made her acting debut with Zee TV's popular show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kiyo, has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade now. She has been a part of shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Baal Veer, Bade Acche Lagthe Hai, among others.

According to an online portal, Charu Asopa's net worth is Rs 7.5 crores, which is calculated based on his earnings, movable and immovable assets. Charu Asopa reportedly owns a luxurious flat with her husband, Rajeev Sen in Mumbai. Here are a few photos of Charu's plush apartment in Mumbai:

Charu Asopa's marriage

Charu Asopa tied the knot to Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen in a private ceremony in 2019. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's wedding was a private affair attended by a selected few. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married as per Rajasthani and Bengali rituals in Goa. The wedding was a three-day affair with multiple ceremonies like Haldi, Sangeet, among others.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage pictures:

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen to separate?

Charu Asopa on Tuesday, June 14, in a media interview with an online portal revealed that her husband Rajeev Sen has moved out of their Mumbai residence in May, and shifted to Delhi. However, Charu Asopa in the interview refrained from addressing the separation rumours. But several media reports have been claiming that Charu and Rajeev's marriage has hit rock bottom.

