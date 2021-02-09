'Chithi 2' Ending Rumours Debunked By Actor Neha Menon, Says 'show Isn't Going To End'

Chithi 2 is an Indian Tamil-language soap opera that premiered on 27 January 2020 on Sun TV. It is one of the most popular Tamil serials and rumours about the serial going off-air were had been doing the rounds. Actor Neha Menon took to Instagram and denied rumours of Chithi 2 ending.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana, Lata Mangeshkar Remember Jagjit Singh On Birth Anniversary

Chithi 2 ending rumours denied by Neha Menon

Chithi 2 is one of the most loved Tamil language serials and is loved by fans. It is a reboot of the 1999 serial Chithi. Rumours were rife lately about the show ending soon but actor Neha Menon denied it on Instagram. Neha portrays the character of Sevandhi Gomathinayagam in the Tamil serial. She shared a story on the social media site recently that read, "Guys Chithi-2 isn’t going to end! As I can see many of y’all asking me this in my dm!! I just said it for fun….And there’s no intentions in that! So chill guys." You can view Nehah's story here.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Enjoys Safari At Kaziranga National Park Along With His Family

Chithi 2 plot revolves around a family with members Shanmugam, Padma, and their two children. Padma decides to elope with her lover, leaving behind her family, which is when the villagers decide to get Shanmugam married to Sharadha, Padma's younger sister. Sharadha takes on the responsibility and eventually becomes the root of the family. The cast of the show includes Radikaa Sarathkumar as Sharadha Shanmugapriyan, Preethi Sharma as Venba Kavin, Ponvannan as Shanmugam, Meera Vasudevan, Uma Padmanabhan, Neha Menon, Sakthi Saravanan, Shilpa Mary Teresa among others. The series was also dubbed in Telugu and was released as Pinni 2 on Gemini TV.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Ayushmann-Tahira; Celebs Who Married Their Childhood Love

The news of the 1999 serial Chithi getting a reboot was released in June 2019 and the first episode of Chithi 2 aired on January 27, 2020. The lead actor of the show, Radhika Sarathkumar had earlier said about the show that she is playing the lead where the story gathers steam from the first episode. She added that the heroine in this serial isn't rich or poor but a middle-class woman who takes a very vital decision that leads to many consequences later as the show progresses.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan's Wedding: Shashank Khaitan Shares Unseen Photo Of 'Dulha's' Entry On An ATV

Image Credits: Neha Menon's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.