Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update July 27: Lalitha Tries To Poison Param & It Backfires

Choti Sarrdaarni is a popular TV show, featuring Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Avinesh Rekhi, and Kevina Tak are seen in leading roles. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia plays the role of Meher; Avinesh Rekhi plays the role of Sarab, and Kevina Tak essays Param. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the filming of the show was stopped, however, fresh episodes of the show started to air from July 13, 2020. In the latest episode of Choti Sarrdaarni, Meher finds her baby that was stolen from the hospital. Read on to know Choti Sarrdaarni written update for July 21, 2020:

Choti Sarrdaarni Written Update - July 27

Today’s episode begins with Param regretting not having samosa. Then Yuvi asks him to throw away the vegetable that they were going to have but Param says no and stars just going to eat it. After this Meher stops him form having it and gives him a samosa saying that it is healthy as it was made in olive oil. Param hugs Meher and says he was not in the mood to eat malai kofta anyways and then calls her best the best mother. Yuvi is not in the mood to eat the food so he throws it away in the dustbin and after listing to this Meher gets angry and explains him not to do so as people do not have food to eat. both the kids apologise to her. Kulwant, Amrita and Jeeto are seen making pickles.

All three of them, while making pickles, discuss the food habits that Ginni and Rana are having and how it is affecting Yuvi and his food habits. Kulwant then plans to teach both Ginni and Rana a lesson and calls the pizza shop not to deliver pizza to the house. Rana then raps about making food for her wife and then Jeeto tells him to buy medicine for Kulwant. Not that Rana is away it will be easy for her to take on Ginni and she smiles because of this. While this is going on Sarab calls Meher to ask her how she is going and she tell him about the incident. After this Sarab who is concerned for Meher's health tells her not to drive herself and then asks her to take her medicines.

Both Meher and Sarab then talk and while talking they notice that the baby has defecated. Meher tells Sarab to call the guy but Sarab says he will do it. Harleen then scolds Lalitha for not doing her job. Harleen leave the scene. Sarab then plays with the baby. Sarab asks Meher if she had food. Meher tells him that she has had Param’s malai kofta. After listing to this Lalitha gets shocked. Lalitha looks nervous and Harleen sees her. Later she tells Robby that something is fishy with Lalitha and Robby says that they will find out what is her motive. Harleen then vows not to let any danger come near his brother or Param.

Then Amrita is seen giving Kulwant a head massage while Jeeto sitting with her. Ginny comes out and asks for food. All of them keep mum. But then Jeeto finally tells her that they are busy she should get food by herself. Ginni sees everything is empty and by then a lady with sweets comes in. All tell Ginni to have it. After this Lalitha calls Aditi but Bheem Singh picks up the call. She tells him that Meher had to food and Bheem Singh says it is her fault and this will flush Aditi's plan down the drain. Sarab is seen recoding Parma and the child as they play and then Param asks for the name of the child. Sarab then tells her to go and ask his mother.

Till this happens, baby is given to Lalith who gets a call from Aditi who asks how is Meher. Aditi then tells Lalitha that Meher is taking medicines after surgery this could cause side effects resulting in paralysis or even death. She asks Lalitha to be with Meher immediately and asks Bheem Singh to start the car. At the end of the episode Sarab is shocked to see Meher lying on the floor unconscious. Harleen and Robby too come there help but Meher is not responding. Robby tries to call a doctor but he was busy at the conference and cant reach him. Sarab is distressed.

