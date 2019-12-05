Choti Sarrdarrni Written Update December 5: Will Meher Reach The Courtroom?

The episode started with Robby calling his goons and asking them how they found Meher. The goon replied that Meher could not have gone anywhere and that his goons would shoot her as she is spotted. His goons said that the police were going and Meher and Jagga sneaked out as the policemen in a different bike. Jagga said that they will reach the court on time and asked Meher to not worry.

The lawyer said Sarab killed his wife Meher in Serbia. The defence lawyer said that the murderer cannot be proved guilty without the dead body. Prosecutors said that they had proofs that will show that Sarab killed his wife. He presents an email that was sent from Sarab's account to his PA. Sarab's lawyer defends him saying that the mail may have been sent by someone else and an email could not prove him guilty. The lawyer asked why Sarab was so silent is it because he knew what he had done.

Meher asked Jagga to drive fast as she has to save Sarab. Prosecutor asked Kulwant to come into the witness box. On the other hand, Meher and Jagga got stopped by the goons. Meanwhile, Kulwant said in her heart asked whether Sarab knew that Meher was pregnant. Kulwant said that she did not know anything.

The goons attack Meher and Jagga. They put the gun on Meher while the prosecutors ask Sarab whether he killed his wife. Param said that his mother was still alive and that she was coming back. Judge asked Param to be taken out. Jagga said that he was still alive and that no one could harm Meher. Sarab stayed silent throughout the interrogation and the lawyer said that his silence was his confession.

The goons chase Meher and Jagga. They shot Jagga's arm and they both fall down. Meher tied a cloth around her hand. Param cried and said that his Papa and Muma are his super parents. The goons video called Robby to see the live video of Meher and Jagga's death. Meher hit the goons with the stone and their car met an accident and Meher and Jagga ran away to reach the court.

