Choti Sarrdarrni Written Update For November 29: Sarab Gets Interrogated In Serbia

The episode began with some masked men who are holding Maher at gunpoint. Maher drops the phone down. One of the men called Robby and he instructed them to kill Maher after 5 hours as Sarab's mail mentioned Maher died at 5'o clock. He asked them to make it look like an accident. Jolly tried calling Sarab on his mobile. The police came asking for Sarab and Jolly told them he was trying to call him.

Thugs took Maher to a different room and she kicked one of them. The guy was about to hit Maher in her abdomen with a hockey bat and she begged him not to hurt her, that she would do as they say. They kept her locked in a room. Police started interrogating Sarab and he kept quiet throughout. He requested to see his son once. The official gave him an hour to make Sarab confess the truth. The investigating officer instructed to lower the temperature to the freezing point so that Sarab would be out of breath.

Param kept screaming to see his father when Pam got irritated and took him upstairs to his room. She screamed at him to keep quiet and warned him not to utter a single word and left him alone. Amrit, on the other hand, blamed Jagga for bringing them back else he would have killed their entire family. Jagga said he knew Sarab would not have done anything. He yelled at Kulwant for making Maher marry Sarab for her own greed to become the president. Kulwant shouted at him and told Jagga to arrange for the best lawyer. She wanted to make sure that Sarab will suffer and she also wanted to show the entire world the real face of Sarabjit Gill.

Sarab remained in the freezing room. His lawyer came to talk to him. Maher heard a piece of breaking news on the TV that said Sarabjit Gill had been arrested in Serbia for killing his wife Maher. The reporter said that Sarab remained silent throughout the interrogation and refused to answer about what he did to his wife and where he hid his wife's dead body.

