Clifford: Season 1B Release Time, Date And Other Details Of The Upcoming Amazon Prime Show

Clifford the Big Red Dog is an American/ Canadian animated children’s series. It is adapted from the book series with the same title by Norman Bridwell and is the third series in the franchise after the prequel Clifford’s Puppy Days. The series released on Amazon Prime on December 6, 2019. Clifford: Season 1B release time and date are on February 7, 2020. There's a lot of questions by fans about what time does Clifford: Season 1B come on Amazon Prime. Read on to know more details about Clifford: Season 1B release time, date, and other details.

Clifford on Amazon Prime

Clifford the Big Red Dog revolves around Emily Elizabeth Howard, a young girl who has a pet dog named Clifford. The catch here is that Clifford, a big red dog, is someone Emily can talk to. Together the two friends explore their island home, Birdwell Island, and go out on adventures.

Clifford happens to be a big dog, bigger than everybody else. But he is immensely kind-hearted and gentle. In the episodes of the series, he is seen teaching kids moral stories and lessons that are always positive. The introduction of the character is given by saying that it takes only little to be big, and being big does not pertain to size but to having a bigger heart and feelings.

In the series, Emily is a young girl who is able to talk to Clifford and further is able to interact with all of Clifford’s friends. Clifford and his animal friends are always seen helping Emily and teaching her good things and lessons in life. They often promote the importance of unity and love for each other. They can also be seen promoting the importance of kindness and kind gestures.

Clifford: Season 1B release time

The first 7 episodes of the series released in the month of December 2019. The second part of the series was kept on hold and would be releasing on February 7th, 2020 on Amazon Prime. The remaining episodes of the series will star Hannah Levinson and Adam Sanders. It has not yet been announced what time does Clifford: Season 1B come on Amazon Prime, but it is likely that the Clifford: Season 1B release time will be midnight on February 7.

Image Credits: Amazon screengrab

