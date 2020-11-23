'Cook With Comali 2' Cast: Get To Know Your Favourite Tamil Comedians On Show

Cook with Comali is a popular Tamil reality show. It is the most successful cooking entertainment show in the south Indian television industry. The show had a banger season 1 and its success has brought season 2 back on TV. The show is available on OTT platform as well and can be streamed online on Disney plus Hotstar. The show was kickstarted on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on November 14. The show airs every weekend at 6:30 pm.

The show pairs comedians with celebrity to cook together and present a dish to the judges. The show has comedy and food with a great amount of celebrity presence and entertainment factor. What more would a fan ask for? If you want to know the cast of Cook with Comali 2 here’s a list of all the comic artists who will be participating in the show.

Cook with Comali 2 cast

Pugazh

Pugazh is a well-known standup comic and mimicry artist in the Tamil industry. The actor recently celebrated his birthday at the premiere of the show on November 14, 2020. He was a part of season one of the shows as well. Pugazh is also fondly called Pugal by fans and media. He also recently made his movie debut in the film Cocktail starring Yogi Babu and Reshmi Gopinath this July.

Balaji

Balaji Patturaj famously known as RJ Balaji is a famous celebrity. He is known for his comic writing and commentary apart from his many accredited appearances in the movies. Balaji although is a radio presenter and is one of the most popular ones at that, he is also a director, actor, comedian, cricket commentator, presenter. He also worked as a singer and lyricist on the song Podu Podu. Is there anything the man doesn't do? The talents of the actor are way too many to be counted. He most recently acted and directed in the film Ammoru Thalli with Nayanthara, which also released on Hotstar this Diwali.

Mani Megalai

Mani Megalai is a Tamil television host and presenter. She made her debut on SUN Music’s Tamil television show Super Hits. She gained prominence when she hosted Frankka Sollatta also on SUN Music. The Video Jockey is only 28 years old and already one of the funniest female comics of the Tamil industry.

Sivaangi

Sivaangi is actually a star from another reality show and it has nothing to do with cooking or comedy. She is a very talented singer and not really a comedian but is known for her fun nature. She was a participant of Super Singer season 7. The singer belongs to a musical family and is only 20 years old.

