'KGF' Star Yash's Most Memorable Appearances In Television; See List

South Indian actor Yash has been a part of many television series before his debut in the film industry. Yash’s movie Kolar Gold Fields, popularly known as KGF released in 2018. The movie was an instant hit across the nation crossing the box office collections of Baahubali 1 and 2. The actor was born Naveen Kumar Gowda in the Hassan district of Karnataka. Yash’s father was a bus driver and belonged to a middle-class family. He was fond of acting from a young age and joined a theatre group to learn more about acting. The actor then went on to play some memorable roles in some Kannada Television soap operas.

Yash's TV Shows

Nanda Gokul

He first featured in the Television series Nanda Gokul which aired on ETV Kannada. Yash met his future wife Radhika Pandit on the sets of this show. The two actors starred in a lot of films together later on, including Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari in 2014.

Uttarayana

Other popular Yash TV shows include the memorable serial Uttarayana. Uttarayana aired on Udaya TV in the year 2004. The show was based on the novel Uttarayana written by Vyasaraya Ballal. The story revolved around a widow who is the only breadwinner for the family. The cast included the famous actor turned politician Roja, Hemashree, and Vijay Suriya alongside Yash.

Preethi Illada Mele

Preethi Illada Mele is a Television serial that brought recognition. The show aired on ETV Kannada in the year 2006. Directed by Gejje Nada Vijayakumar the show became a huge hit very instantly. The lead was played by Achyuth Kumar who played the judge in the show.

Shiva

Shiva came out in the year. The plot of the show revolves around the family of a businessman. Yash played the role of Aditya a young businessman of a rich family who is down to earth and simple as opposed to most business empire owners. Shiva aired in the year 2004 on Doordarshan.

Yash's movies

The K.G.F star Yash starred in a lot of films before gaining the ultimate superhero status and after his various memorable roles in the Kannada, Television shows. The actor is currently working on K.G.F: Chapter 2. The film was set to release in 2020 but due to the COVID-19 outbreak it has been postponed. The sequel of K.G.F: Chapter 1 will have some big Bollywood stars in the film as well like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Yash's 2013 romantic hit Googly is one of the most popular films the actor has been a part of.

Image Credits: @thenameisyash IG

