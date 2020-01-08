Crisis On Infinite Earths' 7 Paragons Theory And Every Superhero's Role Explained

Crisis on Infinite Earths has various theories including the ones based on fan theories and those based on comic books. One of the most important theories among them is about 7 Paragons and the part they play at the time of crisis. However, the 7 Paragons are The Flash, Supergirl, White Canary, Batwoman, Martian Manhunter, Ryan Choi and Lex Luthor. Let us take a look at their roles at the time of crisis.

7 Paragons who will save the world from crisis

Barry Allen (The Flash)

The character is played by the actor Grant Gustin, who is Earth-1's version of Barry Allen. He is revealed as the Paragon of Love by Ray Palmer's device. It was confirmed by 'The Monitor' (the villain of the current crisis), that Barry Allen was destined to die but in a twist of fate, The Flash of Earth-90 opted to sacrifice himself in Barry's place and destroyed the Anti-Matter cannon in the process.

Kara Danvers (Supergirl)

It was not a surprise for fans that Kara Danvers, who plays Supergirl was named the embodiment of hope. She has always been fighting for truth, love, and justice. Supergirl also refused to believe that it was impossible that the fallen universes could not be restored. Furthermore, Kara always keeps the hopes of the team alive and that is why she has been named as Paragon Of Hope.

Sara Lance (White Canary)

Some of the Guardians named Sara Lance as Paragon Of Destiny. White Canary has always served as a leader for Legends of Tomorrow after Rip Hunter's death. Her job is to make sure that destiny remains unaltered.

Kate Kane (Batwoman)

The new superhero has been named as Paragon Of Courage. She holds the same courage as that of Bruce Wayne (Batman). Fans also say that Batwoman is the bat of the future after Batman's death.

J'onn J'onzz (Martian Manhunter)

The character is played by actor David Harewood. Martian Manhunter has served as a mentor and father to Kara and Alex Danvers before and after he revealed to them his true origin. The character has been named as Paragon Of Honor.

Ryan Choi

The role of the character is played by Osric Chau. He will be playing the role of Atom at Crisis on Infinite Earths. Ryan has been named as Paragon Of Humanity by Tome of the Guardians.

Lex Luthor

Lex Luthor made his supervillain debut on Supergirl. The villain (The Monitor) opted to resurrect him after his death and claimed that he will be playing an important part in the Crisis. He has been named as Paragon Of Truth.

